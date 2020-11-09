We were disappointed when we learned last week that Longview ISD officials have asked parents on a local advisory council not to speak to the media.
Anyone has the right to speak to the press without going through a higher authority. However, workplace gag orders on speaking to the media and, in LISD’s case, telling parents who are volunteering their time not to speak to the media impedes their right to freedom of speech.
This recent news from Longview ISD came on the heels of questions surrounding how our largest school district is communicating with the parents who send their children to classes there.
We’ve said it before, but we’ll say it again. We need more transparency from Longview ISD.
On Oct. 29, Longview ISD held the first meeting of the Texas Council for International Studies committee. The Texas Council for International Studies is one of the nonprofit organizations operating Longview ISD campuses as Senate Bill 1882 charter schools. TCIS manages Longview High School, Foster Middle School, Judson STEAM Academy, Hudson PEP Elementary School, Ned E. Williams Elementary School and South Ward Elementary School.
Prior to the meeting, it was unclear whether there would be public comment, such as from parents, during the meeting. It was also unclear whether parents had been notified that such a meeting would even take place. Prior to Oct. 29, the page of Longview ISD’s website that lists charter school board meetings did not have information about the meeting. Today, that same web page continues to have no information posted about the Oct. 29 meeting.
The News-Journal was only made aware of the meeting on Oct. 28 when a secretary to the TCIS board and Longview ISD dean of instruction emailed an agenda to us. The agenda did not have public comment on it and included no information about whether the meeting would be live-streamed for the public to view.
At the Oct. 29 meeting, we learned that 10 parents were selected by campus principals to serve on the committee. After that, the News-Journal attempted to contact the council members to get more information about how they were chosen, their goals for serving on the committee and how future meetings will allow for parent input.
After asking TCIS Executive Director Linda Buie and CEO Margaret Davis for contact information for committee members, the News-Journal was directed to the Longview ISD Community Relations department.
On Friday morning, TCIS committee members were sent an email from Buie that was obtained by the News-Journal. The email included instructions for members who are contacted by the News-Journal or other media outlets. Those instructions say all communication with the media must go through the Longview ISD Community Relations department, and questions must be submitted to the department. The email also states that answers from council members should then be given to the Community Relations department, which will provide them to media.
TCIS local council members seemed to not know about the media policy until after the email was sent, because some members canceled interviews with the News-Journal on Friday.
The Community Relations department at Longview ISD consists of a team of six individuals who report to Assistant Superintendent James Hockenberry. We aren’t saying the Community Relations department at Longview ISD doesn’t serve a purpose. It does. Such departments are intended to help journalists connect with the right sources at an organization, send news releases about things happening and a variety of other things.
We simply ask for more transparency from this school district. Anyone who wishes to speak to the media should be able to without fear of retribution. Most importantly the parents whose children attend school their should feel that they can speak up.