It’s a great time to spend a day (or evening) in downtown Longview.
But that’s nothing new. The revitalization of our city’s heart started years ago and has progressed at a consistent pace — new spots to eat and shop along with more options to enjoy Longview’s culture.
The latest additions include the return of an iconic restaurant family to the spot where they began serving customers more than 70 years ago.
Mother and daughter Cathy and Chelsea Case are set to reopen their restaurant, The Cace Kitchen (which will be renamed Cace’s Kitchen), at the end of the month at 104 N. Green St. Johnny Cace’s Seafood & Steak House was started at that location by Cathy Cace’s father-in-law in 1949 before it eventually moved to East Marshall Avenue. Johnny Cace’s closed in 2015, and Cathy and Chelsea opened The Cace Kitchen in 2016 on North High Street.
Chelsea said she’s excited about the history of the restaurant’s soon-to-be home as well as the atmosphere.
“I love to think about the people who worked there and ate there back in the day,” she told us.
And when you’ve finished your meal at Cace’s Kitchen, head next door to Greenside Beverage Co., a new bar that serves natural wines, beer brewed in-house and more.
Greenside is at 102 N. Green St., which once was occupied by Carlito’s Mexican restaurant, and although the space has been renovated, it’s kept the character and feel of the building’s long history. (That includes a patio area in the back that incorporates a part of the building damaged by a train derailment years ago.)
“Beyond the kind of kismet nature of it being where it is, Hudson and I both are passionate about downtown Longview,” said Bessie Johnson, who owns Greenside along with her husband, Hudson Johnson.
Both of these businesses have reclaimed existing structures that were on the verge of blight — something we’d love to see more of.
Cace’s Kitchen and Greenside will be neighbors to Woolley G’s Bike and Fitness, which opened in March in a formerly empty building at 306 E. Tyler St., and The Exchange Locale & Marketplace at 314 E. Tyler St., which opened about a year ago.
Another recent opening in the downtown area includes Firehouse Sushi Bar, which occupies the former Gerald’s Martini Bar at 106 E. Tyler St.
All of these join numerous eateries that have opened in the past couple of years, including Judd’s Downtown at 117 E. Tyler St.; Roma’s Italian Kitchen across the street at 102 E. Tyler St.; and Wild Honey Creamery at 108 E. Tyler St.
These offerings are complemented by the work done in the past years by Arts!Longview, which has enhanced our city’s Cultural Arts District with building murals and more.
The latest addition is the installation of a bronze sculpture at the Longview Public Library’s Eastman Plaza.
The sculpture is the first of three planned for installation in the state-designated Cultural Arts District, a 343-acre area that encompasses downtown and extends to the Belcher Center at LeTourneau University.
Toni Erskine, president of the organization’s board of directors, told us during this past week’s ceremony that the sculpture is a continuation of the nonprofit organization’s mission to “build the infrastructure” of the Cultural Arts District.
“We are very excited to continue our outreach to artists and to continue to build on our program of public art,” she said. “There is more to come.”
We’re excited as well to see what the future holds for downtown.