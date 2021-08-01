East Texans are active.
Whether playing on the field under Friday night lights or walking, jogging or biking on one of Longview’s many trails — among numerous other examples — physical activity is a routine and important part of our daily lives.
But injuries and other ailments can derail those activities.
Two new Christus Health System facilities aim to get residents back on track and help provide patients with “mobility in a pain-free way,” according to Good Shepherd Health System President and CEO Todd Hancock.
The projects are part of a bigger picture of expanding health care options for area residents that includes two cardiac care facilities in Longview under construction.
Christus Health broke ground July 20 on a $35 million project that will see an expansion of its NorthPark campus in Longview as well as the creation of the city’s first integrated orthopedics and sports medicine institute. And a similar Christus orthopedics and sports medicine facility in Tyler is set to open its doors Aug. 16.
Longview’s Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute will be “an entire campus dedicated to orthopedic care,” Hancock said at a groundbreaking ceremony.
That campus would offer an initial physician visit, diagnostic imaging, surgery, rehabilitation and recovery.
“So much of health care has become difficult to access. You have to go to so many places and wait to see so many people,” Hancock said at the ceremony. “Our dream and our vision — which we think is state of the art — is to bring all of that care to one campus.”
When the project is completed in fall 2022, Good Shepherd’s NorthPark campus will be 75,000 square feet and offer orthopedics and sports medicine care, outpatient therapy and rehabilitation, medically-integrated fitness, musculoskeletal radiology and the Institute for Healthy Living fitness center.
Hancock added that the project boils down to improving “human performance,” which ultimately also improves East Texans’ quality of life.
And at the same time the orthopedics and sports medicine facility is under construction, Christus as well as Longview Regional Medical Center are in the middle of projects to upgrade their cardiac services.
Longview Regional broke walls in May on a $4.4 million project to expand and renovate its cardiac care service areas set to be completed by fall. The project will include adding an electrophysiology lab and renovations to the entry and public spaces of the hospital’s Heart and Vascular Institute and Regional Clinics Cardiology, which is inside the hospital’s 709 Medical Park Plaza building.
The project will add a little more than 7,000 square feet of needed cardiac care space, Longview Regional CEO Steve Gordon told us earlier.
And Christus Good Shepherd broke ground in January on a $8.5 million, 21,500-square-foot Cardiovascular Center of Excellence that also is scheduled to be completed by fall. Christus officials previously said the new center will house the hospital’s cardiology specialists and have room for comprehensive cardiac care services, including diagnosis, treatment, prevention, rehabilitation and education.
All of these projects are great news for the future of health care in East Texas and will provide more options to keep community members well and active.