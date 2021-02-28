Longview Economic Development Corp.’s announcement that Gap Inc. plans to build an e-commerce fulfillment and distribution center here comes as exciting news, not just for Longview but for East Texas as a whole.
This project will have far-reaching economic effects as jobs are created for the fulfillment center and the area sees what officials described as a “trickle-down effect” from shipping to support vendors to an increase in hotel and motel activity during construction.
Additionally, the finished facility will bolster the city’s and county’s tax base, as officials said it is expected to bring $3.2 million per year of extra income to the city while Gregg County is projected to see about $27 million in revenues over the course of a 25-year agreement.
We are extremely proud and offer congratulations to our leaders who helped make this possible, notably LEDCO President and CEO Wayne Mansfield, the LEDCO board of directors, the city of Longview and Gregg County.
This process started in November when representatives from Gap Inc. reached out to Mansfield at LEDCO, inquiring about touring the vacant Neiman Marcus facility at the Longview Business Park.
As consumer retail shopping habits changed during the COVID-19 pandemic, Gap Inc. needed to quickly build an e-commerce center to serve its growing online customer base.
While the vacant Neiman Marcus facility wasn’t the right fit, Mansfield shifted focus and showed Gap Inc. leaders vacant land in the city’s North Business Park.
LEDCO offered a forgivable promissory note for $11.42 million for the purchase of 142 acres in the North Longview Business Park, with forgiveness based on completion of the investment and employment goals over five years. Additionally, LEDCO will pay Gap Inc. an incentive of $5.2 million tied to closing on that property, but the company will have to pay back a portion of that total for any year it doesn’t meet its employment goals over a five-year period.
In return, starting in 2022, the distribution center would be required to have an average of 255 full-time employees, ramping up to 1,222 by 2026. That would make the center Longview’s fourth-largest employer by today’s rankings, behind Christus Good Shepherd, Longview ISD and Eastman Chemical Co., according to LEDCO.
Gap Inc. would make a capital investment of $110 million in 2022 and $30 million in 2023 to complete the 850,000-square-foot building, with the first certificate of occupancy issued by Aug. 2, 2022.
The city and Gregg County each agreed to 25-year tax abatements that would see those entities reimburse the company for its real and personal property taxes so long as the company maintained the employee and capital investment goals each year of the 25-year agreement.
They also agreed to reimburse Gap Inc. for up to 40% of local sales tax revenues associated with sales from the fulfillment center over the 25-year period.
We are proud of what this impressive effort means for Longview and our surrounding region. It will create more jobs, diversify our economy with a new retail-focused industry, increase revenues for our city and county and overall improve quality of life for our region.
Better infrastructure, more jobs and increased governmental revenues raise the standard of living for residents in our community.
Kudos to our city’s leaders who worked to bring this project to Longview and thank you to Gap Inc. for choosing our community as your new home. We look forward to seeing this project take shape and the benefits it will bring to our community.