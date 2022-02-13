As early voting for the March primaries begins Monday, residents will face “an extra piece to the puzzle” to correctly apply for and use a mail-in ballot.
That’s according to Gregg County Elections Administrator Jennifer Briggs, who told us in a story on today’s front page that her office has rejected some mail-in ballot applications because of missing ID information.
Senate Bill 1, which was approved this past year by the Legislature, mandated changes to the mail-in ballot process. Chief among those changes is the requirement that an identification number must be listed on the application for a mail-in ballot and on the mail-in ballot itself.
Regardless of where you stand on SB 1 — it’s either aimed at making it harder for certain Texans to vote or it’s needed to keep our elections secure, depending on who you ask — the reality is the law is in effect and not going away. That means voters must make sure they’re informed of the changes, especially in regards to mail-in ballots, and correctly follow the new process.
Briggs said the required ID information can either be a driver’s license, state ID or Social Security number. But if the number on the application does not match what is in the elections office voter registration system, it’s rejected. The same goes for the mail-in ballot.
Because of that, she said she recommends voters put their ID and Social Security numbers on their application and their mail-in ballot to increase the chance that one of the numbers matches what’s in the system.
As expected, Briggs said her offices has received calls from confused voters asking why their mail-in ballot application was rejected.
That confusion most assuredly isn’t limited to our neck of the woods.
As reported by The Texas Tribune, election officials in counties across the state, including Harris, are rejecting hundreds of mail-in ballots because of missing ID information.
In Gregg County, Briggs told us her office has just started to receive mail-in ballots, and they will begin to be reviewed this week by a ballot board. Ballots without the required ID information will be rejected, but voters will have an opportunity to correct the ballot after being contacted by the board.
We expect not only confusion but frustration from some voters wanting to vote by mail. That’s understandable. Briggs’ office welcomes questions and is eager to provide guidance on the new elections law.
Applications for mail-in ballots must be received — not postmarked — by Friday.
Applications are available on the Gregg County elections website at greggcountyvotes.com, by calling the elections office at (903) 236-8458 to receive an application by mail or by picking up in person at the Gregg County Courthouse.
Early voting for the March 1 primary begins Monday and continues until Feb. 25.