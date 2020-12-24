The following editorial appeared in the Christmas 1970 edition of the Longview Daily News.
On that day’s front page were stories about a holiday ceasefire in the war in Vietnam; prayers for our prisoners of war; President Richard Nixon threatening to convene a new Congress at the beginning of the year if the existing Congress failed to vote on measures the president considered vital; and East Texas news briefs of promotions and appointments, including that Imogene Gaudet was named the first woman to serve on the Overton Chamber of Commerce’s Board of Directors.
Herewith, the Christmas editorial in that edition:
For our Christmas editorial this year, we present the factual, moving, poignant words of an author unknown to us, who wrote as follows on the subject “One Mans Life”:
Here is a young man who was born in an obscure village, the child of a peasant woman.
He grew up in another village. He worked in a carpenter shop until he was thirty, and then for three years he was an itinerant preacher. He never wrote a book. He never held an office. He never owned a home. He never had a family.
He never went to college. He never put his foot inside a big city. He never traveled 200 miles from the place where he was born He never did one of the things that usually accompany greatness. He had no credentials but himself.
While he was still a young man the ide of public opinion turned him. His friends ran away. He was turned over to his enemies. He went through the mockery of a trial.
He was nailed to the cross between two thieves. While he was dying, his executions gambled for the only piece of property he had on earth, and that was his coat.
When he was dead he was laid in a borrowed grave through the pity of a friend. Nineteen centuries wide have come and gone, and today he is the central figure of the human race and the leader of the column of progress.
All the armies that ever marched and all the navies that ever sailed, and all the parliaments that ever sat, and all the kings that ever reigned, put together, have not affected the life of man upon this earth as has that one solitary life.
Our wish to you, our readers, on this Christmas Eve 2020:
This Christmas may be unlike others before, but there are many reasons to celebrate the season. Be thankful for your health and for your loved ones. Focus on what is good and be of good cheer. We will get through this pandemic together, with a common resolve to do the right thing. Vaccinations against the novel coronavirus are underway, and we look forward to a bright future in 2021.
Merry Christmas.