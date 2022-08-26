The consistent whine and hum that echo inside Gap Inc.'s new massive distribution center in Longview are the sounds of years of planning and labor coming to fruition.
They're also the sounds of a tax revenue-generating machine in high gear.
Longview and Gregg County leaders who worked to secure the $140-million project in the North Business Park off Judson and George Richey roads took a tour this past week inside the facility, which became operational this month.
As expected, they were beaming.
“It’s an exciting day for Longview, for Gregg County,” said Wayne Mansfield, president and CEO of the Longview Economic Development Corp.
"It’s a monumental day," said Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt.
They have great reasons to be excited.
When the deal with Gap Inc. was announced in February 2021, some eyebrows shot up in response to the scale of incentives offered to the company to build its 850,000-square-foot facility here.
Those included 25-year tax abatements from the city and county tied to Gap Inc. meeting its employee and capital investment goals and reimbursing the company for up to 40% of local tax revenues associated with sales from the fulfillment center also over a 25-year period.
Also, LEDCO agreed to a forgivable promissory note for $11.42 million for the purchase/sale of 142 acres in the North Longview Business Park, with forgiveness based on completion of the investment and employment goals over five years. LEDCO will hold a first lien deed of trust on the property where Gap Inc. will locate.
In addition, LEDCO paid to relocate certain water, sewer and gas lines that cross the property at an estimated expense of almost $1 million.
Those are hefty concessions.
But look at the big picture — the long-term view — and it would have been crazy to balk at those conditions.
About 300 people now work at the distribution center, which handles merchandise for the company's Old Navy brand. Gap Inc. officials previously said the center will employ 500 full-time workers by the end of 2023 and ultimately a total of 1,200 full-time workers.
In addition, the facility anticipates hiring about 1,000 seasonal part-time jobs when fully operational.
Those employment numbers would make the center Longview's fourth-largest employer by today's rankings, behind Christus Good Shepherd, Longview ISD and Eastman Chemical Co. and ahead of Gap Inc.'s North Business Park neighbor, the Dollar General distribution facility.
And even with the guaranteed sales tax revenue reimbursements, the facility is still expected to generate $3.2 million annually for the city of Longview over the 25-year agreement. Officials said Gregg County would see $27 million in revenues over that same time period.
That's millions of dollars of new revenue dropped into governmental coffers that will translate into new infrastructure, more public safety personnel, transportation projects and much more.
Landing a major economic development project such as the Gap Inc. facility is rare, and as Mansfield said during the recent tour of the facility, it took multiple people and entities working together to make it a reality.
For our city and county leaders, the hard work is done. Now it's time to enjoy the sound of the machine at work.