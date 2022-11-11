After spending months and months and thousands and thousands of miles campaigning across Texas — with a particular focus on rural counties — the investment didn’t pay off for Democrat Beto O’ Rourke.
A glance at a map breaking down balloting in the gubernatorial race shows why. Although areas with major cities — Dallas, Harris, Travis, Bexar and El Paso counties — went for O’Rourke, the rest of the state (with the exception of a smattering of counties along the southern border) was solidly Republican red.
The results are a hard reality for O’Rourke, the perpetual candidate: His hard-left message hasn’t made headway in non-metropolitan Texas counties, and it isn’t likely to anytime soon.
After announcing his run for governor in November 2021, O’Rourke campaigned twice in Gregg County, both times in Longview, as well as in Tyler and Marshall.
Meanwhile, incumbent Republican Gov. Greg Abbott didn’t stump once in Gregg County during his campaign. (Abbott, however, also made stops in Tyler and Marshall.)
And yet Abbott crushed O’Rourke in Gregg County, taking about 75% of the votes here as well as in Smith and Harrison counties. The percentage was even higher in more rural counties, such as Rusk, Upshur and Panola.
Despite his efforts to push into rural Texas, O’Rourke’s policies remain political poison to voters in those counties.
Matt Mackowiak, a GOP consultant, told The Texas Tribune that O’Rourke “didn’t give himself a chance in this race because he never moved to the middle,” adding that the former congressman from El Paso rallied his progressive Democratic base but failed to connect with middle-of-the-road voters.
Case in point is O’Rourke’s statement during a 2020 presidential debate, which was sound bite gold for Abbott’s campaign ads: “Hell yeah, we’re going to take your AR-15.”
Although he softened his stance on gun control during the gubernatorial race, voicing support for more realistic reforms such as universal background checks, red-flag laws and raising the age to purchase assault rifles from 18 to 21, O’Rourke can’t unring that bell.
Any candidate who proclaims with exclamation mark emphasis that he aims to do everything he can to deny Texans the right to own any firearm they choose might as well pack up and move to California.
In other words, unless the attitudes and values of the majority of Texans dramatically shift, O’Rourke will never win statewide office.
His political career is at a crossroads. The loss to Abbott is O’Rourke’s second in a general election in four years along with his failed presidential bid in 2020. He has shown the ability to be a fundraising powerhouse, and perhaps his best course moving forward is behind the scenes, raising money for his party and using his considerable charisma and energy to boost voter registration efforts.
O’Rourke didn’t drown in a red wave but simply was sucked into the same blue quicksand that’s doomed Democratic candidates in Texas for the past 30 years.
Even as our state’s metro areas continue to grow, this election proved the political power of rural counties.
A red to blue shift in the Lone Star State is dead in the water unless the folks in those counties also shift what’s important to them.