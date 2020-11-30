When it comes to opening an office, a shop or a residential complex, location is always a primary factor. Parking availability may also play a key role.
Parking in downtown Longview, especially around the Gregg County Courthouse, has been an issue for years. Gregg County Commissioners have been discussing the parking shortage for decades.
Fortunately, commissioners are taking steps to alleviate the problem. Commissioners have purchased property and contracted with a design firm for a potential parking garage.
Recently, Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt unveiled a design for such a parking garage that would serve downtown Longview.
“This is a conceptual drawing of what that corner will look like, we hope, in about three years,” Stoudt said. “It will park about 300 cars and have close to 10,000-square-feet of office space right underneath it.”
The parking garage is planned to be built on the former Regions Bank motor bank and parking lot properties at the southeast corner of Methvin and Center streets. The Gregg County Commissioners Court previously spent $1.2 million to purchase the property. Commissioners later approved a contract with Schwarz-Hanson Architects of Fort Worth for design options.
The conceptual design calls for a 4.5-level parking garage that can park about 300 cars with office space on the ground level. Stoudt said some county offices, such as the elections department, may move out of the courthouse and into the new complex after it is completed.
There are still several steps that must be taken before the parking garage would become a reality, but we’re thankful to our Commissioners Court for beginning the work.
Anyone who has been downtown on jury duty days knows that parking is scarce and that is only going to continue as the county’s court cases increase. Back in June, Pct. 1 Commissioner Ronnie McKinney cited an earlier study that showed the number of court cases in Gregg County were about 15,715 in 2014 and were expected to grow to 18,654 by 2030.
“I as commissioner representing Precinct 1 am tired of having people tell me why they had to walk four or five blocks in the rain, snow, sleet,” McKinney said in June. “We can offer covered parking, and I think it’s time to do it.”
We agree.
We also believe a new parking garage could offer more benefits than just to those visiting the courthouse.
Downtown Longview is continuing to grow. New restaurants have recently opened or are in the works downtown, new stores are opening, and new residential complexes are becoming homes to people in our community.
These developments have been exciting to watch as they further help Downtown Longview become a community.
A parking garage could give people more places to park as they visit our courthouse, explore our community, and visit family and friends who call Downtown Longview their home.