Meeting our students' needs shouldn't be confined to the classroom.
A change by the Pine Tree ISD Education Foundation in how it distributes grants recognizes that reality and should be a model for similar efforts in the Longview area.
The nonprofit foundation traditionally has used donations to support "projects that fall outside of the scope of the district’s normal operating budget," according to its website. That means helping Pine Tree teachers purchase classroom tools or funding field trips.
But Superintendent Steve Clugston recently told us that the district asked the foundation, and it agreed, to shift the focus of its assistance to help students directly.
That could mean help buying a graduating senior a laptop to take to college or items for his or her dorm room. Or, for students going from high school into the workforce with some kind of certification from the district's career and technology program, the foundation could assist in purchasing needed tools.
Why the change? As district officials pointed out, a majority of Pine Tree ISD's students are considered economically disadvantaged — 69%, according to 2021-22 Texas Education Agency data.
It isn't difficult to see how a student-focused initiative such as this would benefit others in area districts.
State data show three Gregg County school districts have even higher percentages of economically disadvantaged students than Pine Tree — Longview ISD (85%), Kilgore ISD (76.2%) and Gladewater ISD (75.6%).
Schools' primary mission traditionally has been academic instruction. And while that certainly shouldn't change, district leaders should redefine and expand what it means to serve their students.
That includes looking beyond the four walls of a classroom to meet needs, even those related to post-graduation plans.
Clugston also told us the change in how the foundation operates won't negatively affect Pine Tree teachers, adding that the district will make sure they're taken care of.
Jody Berryhill, who works in community engagement for Pine Tree ISD, summed up the change in focus:
“The needs we have right now are not so much about our teachers as it is the needs of our kids."