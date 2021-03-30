Amid an aroma of freshly brewed java, dozens of people file into coffee shops across our community for more than a simple cup of joe. Whether working alone on a laptop or chatting with a group of friends, they come to be part of a community.
We’ve seen what’s referred to as “café culture” spur economic development in other communities as well as within our own. Silver Grizzly Espresso can certainly be credited with playing a role in helping to revitalize downtown Longview when the coffee shop opened five years ago.
Most recently, we’ve been proud to see a revitalization happening in a pocket of our Pine Tree community. That revitalization, once again, is due in large part to a coffee shop that opened there and then spurred more businesses to come to the area.
Just as we are proud to see downtown revitalization and growth in northeast Longview, we are equally proud of the community hub that is rebuilding in the western area of our city.
Evergreen Coffee and Dessert opened in March 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic began. The brand new coffee shop very quickly adapted to serving patrons to-go only. Those patrons remained loyal to Pine Tree’s newest establishment and when businesses began to reopen, visitors came to Evergreen by the droves. They even brought their friends, who then became loyal customers who in turn brought people they know. Popularity at the coffee shop continued to grow.
“I’m just trying my best to bring quality service and product to this area and offer a new place for people to come,” owner Seajin Kim told us. “A lot of people are trying to support local right now, and they’re bringing their friends and spreading the word. This community has been amazing.”
Evergreen Coffee was actually Kim’s second venture into the Pine Tree business market. His wife, Stella Park, owns Far East Art Studio — a tattoo shop that focuses more on artistic pieces — next door to Evergreen. Far East Art Studio opened about two and a half years ago.
Park said they chose the location for Far East because the nearest tattoo shop is on Marshall Avenue, several miles from Evergreen and Gilmer Road. When the couple decided to open a coffee shop, it was an easy decision where to locate it.
Jason Robbins and wife, Mimi Page, were among Evergreen’s loyal customers, and they now own a business, The Dreaming Peddler, also in the shopping center.
“We were customers of the coffee shop, and we drove up one day. We were waiting, and I saw a young couple come out of the coffee shop on a date,” Robbins said. “They kind of looked left and right and saw that there was nothing else to do, so they got in their car and left. I thought, there needs to be something fun for people to do.”
As The Dreaming Peddler has opened, it now gives people a new place to visit, shop and see the creations of 13 consigned artists.
This business development in Pine Tree not only benefits those who live there, but our entire city as it offers something new for all of our residents to enjoy.
If you haven’t visited the western area of our town recently, we’d encourage you to do so. It is growing. It is vibrant, and we look forward to seeing what comes next in Pine Tree.