The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way many things have looked this year.
Schools have transitioned to virtual learning and in-person education that has guidelines about social distancing. Some people have altered their family gatherings this year, getting creative with celebrating Thanksgiving via virtual programs, such as Zoom.
Some community events have been canceled, but many have simply been altered to give people joy in a safe space.
We have been and continue to be inspired by our community and its leaders who have worked to maintain some sense of normalcy throughout our present time.
“Pivot” seems to have been a key word that has described 2020.
In Longview, community leaders continue to “pivot” with regard to local events, so that many activities that we love can still continue but with modifications.
For example, on Friday and Saturday, Kilgore College and LeTourneau University each held graduation ceremonies in which hundreds of college students had the traditional experience of walking across the stage to receive their hard-earned diplomas.
However, those ceremonies looked a little different this year. Kilgore College limited its graduation ceremony to students only in the auditorium while family and friends were asked to watch the event live online.
The Kilgore College Rangerettes also continued to hold their annual holiday, Christmas Extravaganza, production. However, this year featured three performances at LeTourneau University’s Belcher Center which has a bigger auditorium and more opportunity to space out and social distance.
The Longview Public Library took some of its holiday events, including story time with Santa and a holiday craft for adults, online. On Saturday, the library’s annual holiday movie will be streamed via Netflix’s Teleparty app extension which will allow patrons to watch the film, “The Christmas Chronicles,” from the comfort of their own homes while also chatting with each other via their computers in a chat box.
Longview Museum of Fine Arts recently held its annual Holiday Market and Tea Room. The tea room operated by serving meals on a to-go basis while the marketplace had more than a dozen vendors safely spaced out throughout the museum. Nearby, Gregg County Historical Museum decided it could not have its annual Living History Christmas, but the museum’s annual Loblolly Train exhibit has been ongoing this month and the museum is offering free admission on Saturdays in December for the community.
Many runs have taken place virtually this year, and this weekend was no different as runners across Longview participated in virtual half and full marathons to raise funds for worthy causes.
These are just a few — among many — modified events that have taken place in recent weeks.
Graduation is a hallmark event for a college student while holiday events fill our lives with hope and joy at this time of year. It has been remarkable to watch our community come together in new and different ways in an effort to maintain some normalcy while also adhering to guidelines intended to protect our community.
We hope to see many more similar efforts throughout the coming months as we continue to keep our community safe until vaccines become widely available to combat the novel coronavirus.
To our community, keep up the good work and stay safe.