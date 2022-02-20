It’s easy to take for granted a pantry or refrigerator stocked with food.
For some East Texans — likely most of you reading this — being able to feed yourself and your family isn’t on the list of daily challenges.
Count yourself fortunate.
That isn’t the reality for others in our community, whose next meal is often a mystery.
Consider these sobering statistics from the East Texas Food Bank and the national nonprofit organization Feeding America:
One in five East Texans, including more than one in four children, are facing hunger. Specifically, that translates to almost 240,000 East Texans and more than 85,000 children.
An in-the-works project, detailed in a story on today’s front page, aims to address those problems, specifically in the Longview community.
The East Texas Food Bank, based in Tyler, plans to open the Longview Resource Center sometime next year.
The resource center will be in the former Wesley-McCabe United Methodist Church building on South Mobberly Avenue, which is now owned by the First United Methodist Church.
Although the East Texas Food Bank has an imprint in our city, including through its regular drive-thru distributions at the Longview Fairgrounds, this effort is more substantial — and needed.
The Longview Resource Center will offer clients the option to choose food instead of being given a box with pre-selected items, which officials said will reduce waste. Those food options will include healthier items, such as fresh produce, whole grains and more.
And beyond simply helping to feed our neediest community members, the goal of the new facility is to offer a “one-stop shop,” according to Dennis Cullinane, executive director of the East Texas Food Bank.
Other services will include nutrition education classes and food demonstrations and helping clients apply for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) benefits.
In addition, the Longview Resource Center will team with the Texas Workforce Commission to offer help in paying utility bills, and Cullinane said he hopes the facility can work with other local groups to provide health screenings and related services.
Cullinane stressed two important details about the resource center: its days and hours of operation and its location.
Specifically, the facility will be open so that it complements other local assistance agencies, and it will be open Saturdays and evenings to ensure working families have access. And Cullinane said of the about 28,000 Gregg County residents considered food insecure, about half of those live near the Mobberly Avenue area.
The building faces numerous renovations before it can officially open, and Cullinane said he expects the work could take from a year to 18 months to complete. He added the food bank also is considering another option, which is building a new building on the property next to the existing on.
And although the Christus Community Impact Fund and Christus Good Shepherd Health System recently awarded a $100,000 grant toward the resource center, Cullinane told us that won’t cover the renovations.
We encourage community members to consider donating to this worthy project.
For information, go to www.easttexasfoodbank.org.