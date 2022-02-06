A permanent remedy for a longtime downtown Longview headache is closer to reality.
Gregg County commissioners have taken another step toward a parking facility project that would relieve congestion around the courthouse — and ease frustrations of residents there for business.
Commissioners’ latest action Jan. 27 gave approval to seek a construction manager at-risk to look at the project’s potential costs.
Plans for the structure, which would sit at the southeast corner of Methvin and Center streets, are impressive. (The county previously spent $1.2 million to purchase the former Regions Bank at the location.)
The proposed 65-foot-tall facility would have about 300 parking spaces and a 13,000-square-foot office area that would house multiple county departments, including the elections office, visitors center, human resources department, veterans office and a shared space.
All entrances to the facility would be secured, and the facility would be open to the public during daytime operational hours. It also would have two sets of stairs and an elevator that goes between all of the floors with handicapped parking on each level.
While Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt previously said the facility might cost $9 million to $11.5 million, he said most of it could be paid for with cash possibly combined with short-term debt that could be repaid within five or six years. Stoudt said the county has $25 million in restricted reserves and $29 million in unrestricted reserves.
A courthouse parking facility has been talked about for years, and we’re pleased to see real movement on the project.
At the Jan. 27 commissioners meeting, Stoudt said discussions on the facility began in 2014, while Pct. 1 Commissioner Ronnie McKinney said the idea goes as far back as his predecessor, former Commissioner Charles Davis.
Stoudt even noted that former County Judge Henry Atkinson, whose tenure ended in 1990, talked about some type of parking facility project.
Ultimately, the question is will this project be a benefit to all Gregg County residents, and is it worth the investment?
We believe it is.
In a June 2020 commissioners meeting, McKinney cited a study he said showed the number of court cases in Gregg County were about 15,715 in 2014 and expected to grow to 18,654 by 2030.
“I as commissioner representing Precinct 1 am tired of having people tell me why they had to walk four or five blocks in the rain, snow, sleet,” McKinney said at the time. “We can offer covered parking, and I think it’s time to do it.”
We agree with McKinney and look forward to frustration-free parking one day at the Gregg County Courthouse.