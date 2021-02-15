It’s rare for snow to fall in East Texas like it did Sunday and Monday, producing about 8 inches of snow across Longview.
Because such snowy events occur so infrequently here, we East Texans aren’t always well-equipped to handle such conditions.
While we are enjoying seeing your snow day photos and are enjoying this winter wonderland that has descended upon East Texas, we want to take a moment to remind you to be cautious in these conditions.
First and foremost, do not travel unless it is absolutely necessary. While the roads may look like they just have soft, fluffy snow on them, beneath this are layers of sleet and ice that make driving extremely dangerous.
If you must drive, remember to remove snow from your vehicle before traveling, accelerate slowly, brake gently, and approach bridges and overpasses with extreme caution.
We commend the Longview Police Department, along with many other area law enforcement agencies, for posting advisories via social media days before the snow hit.
Days before the snow, the city’s Geographic Information Systems also created an interactive map to show road closures during the inclement weather. Kudos to our city staff for the foresight with which this map was created. It will be a useful tool in years to come as we have more weather-related emergencies.
While staying indoors, we would encourage to conserve your electricity. On Sunday, Southwestern Electric Power Co. began asking customers to conserve electricity starting at 12:01 a.m. Monday and continuing for 48 hours until 12:01 a.m. Wednesday. This is a response to the high demand for electricity right now as many residents stay home amid the frigid weather conditions.
SWEPCO is asking customers to turn the thermostat down 2 to 3 degrees, especially overnight; set programmable thermostats to lower temperatures when no one is home; limit the use of large appliances such as dishwashers, washers and dryers; avoid using unnecessary lighting and electrical devises; and open curtains when it is sunny to warm up the house and to close shades when there is no sun to keep warm air inside.
In addition to these steps to protect yourself and your home, we also encourage you to take steps to protect your pets during this time. We were disheartened last week when Longview Police announced the department was investigating an animal cruelty case after finding six puppies, about 5 weeks old, frozen to death.
Temperatures are brutally cold this week and animals should not suffer outside in the cold. If at all possible, bring your animals inside your home where it is warm. Otherwise, be sure to provide them with a warm shelter that blocks the wind. Fresh water should be available to your pets at all times; check the water dish frequently to make sure water is not frozen. Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center also advises you to wipe down your pet’s paws, legs and belly after bathroom breaks and to check under your car, bang on the hood and honk the horn before starting your car engine.
Take steps to keep yourself, your family, your pets and your neighbors safe as we all weather this snowstorm together and safely enjoy our winter wonderland.