The path to Echols Park is a little shorter.
Progress is being made on the future public green space between U.S. 80 and West Cotton Street in Longview that includes Lake Lomond.
The finished product not only will enhance community members’ quality of life and be a selling point to lure potential residents to the city, but it will boost economic development in a part of Longview that too often is overlooked.
A group of investors purchased the 92 acres that includes the lake this past year, and the nonprofit group Friends of Lake Lomond formed.
(Echols Park will be named after Robert Echols and his son, Hugh Echols, who, along with Frank T. Rembert, built Lake Lomond in 1910 on what was farmland.)
Friends of Lake Lomond has a mission of “partnering with the community to conserve, promote and enhance Echols Park at Lake Lomond through volunteerism, advocacy, innovative programming, and financial support in order to provide public green space and ensure access for current and future generations,” according to its website.
Bessie Johnson, executive director of Friends of Lake Lomond, told us recently that the group now has a design plan for the future Echols Park. That plan has a total cost of $4.6 million, with the first phase consisting of mainly a trail around the lake costing about $2 million.
Johnson stressed the group wants to open the park as soon as possible, and the trail is the first step in the process.
“We are working toward raising money toward that phase I project,” she said. The fundraising for the first phase includes private donors, foundations and seeking grants.
It’s an ambitious plan, and one that, if fully realized, can significantly enhance Longview’s parks system.
While the project is partly commercial, use of the lake, trail and green space will be public. Lake access will include two docks, one for fishing and the other that will provide a launch for kayaks and other non-motorized boats.
Johnson and her husband, Hudson Johnson, were among the investors who bought the property, and the commercial side of the project involves restaurants and other businesses near the lake.
Derek Yagle, owner of Flugers Bicycle Shop on West Marshall Avenue, said he plans to rent kayaks to park visitors.
He has plans to expand his business to include a food truck park and ax throwing business as well as offer outdoor seating and beer and wine.
Yagle said he also expects the overall park project to bring a lot of growth to that part of the city.
“We’re super-excited because it’s just going to be one more social scene ... that’s going to open up the nature side of Longview,” he told us.
We agree, as a project of this size that consistently attracts crowds can organically grow economic development. That’s sorely missing from West Longview.
The future Echols Park is a win not only for people who live in that part of town, but for the whole city.
We can’t wait to visit.