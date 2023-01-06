Traversing the waters of the Sabine River through Gregg County, you'd never know civilization is up the banks and beyond the trees.
The abundant wildlife that lives in and along the river as well as the scenery — including towering pine and bald cypress trees — transport travelers to a serene state of mind.
The 555-mile long Sabine River — which flows from Hunt County through Gregg, Harrison, Rusk and Panola counties and south to the Gulf of Mexico — is a gem of an under-appreciated and under-utilized natural recreational resource.
But a project funded by the Sabine River Authority aims to make the river more accessible to boaters, kayakers and others who wish to spend the day on its waters or its banks.
it's an exciting project worthy of support.
Although the river offers a bevy of free activities almost year-round, the lack of convenient access points is a deterrent to visitors.
Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt said the project, which would create a 53-mile paddling trail along the river, will create more access points for launching boats and likely will include ramps, picnic areas, restrooms and more.
In other words, the project will remove barriers to enjoying the Sabine River and all it has to offer.
Gregg County commissioners in December accepted a Sabine River Authority grant for $75,000, which will cover engineering costs. Stoudt is expecting another grant from the agency that would pay for construction.
Stout told us he recalls taking a pirogue boat to the river when he was younger and traversing the stretch of water with his friends, adding that he doesn't believe people realize how pretty the river can be in certain spots, and “no one sees unless you go down it.”
“It’s very much out in the wilderness, yet it’s right in town,” he added. “It’s another entertainment venue that I think a lot of people will take advantage of.”
It's unclear where the new access points will be built, with Stoudt telling us that will be up to engineers based on safety and other factors.
“We plan on making it a very nice asset for the community and for the people that live in this area of Texas to utilize that river for enjoyment,” he said.
Northeast Texas is blessed with numerous outdoor recreational sites — such as Lake O' the Pines, Caddo Lake State Park and Martin Creek Lake State Park — that offer fishing, swimming, boating and much more.
All of these well-known attractions lure visitors year-round to enjoy a bevy of activities.
It's time the Sabine River was recognized and counted among them.