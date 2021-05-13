Projects underway at Longview’s two hospitals mean cardiac patients in this part of East Texas can follow their hearts to quality care just around the corner.
Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center and Longview Regional Medical Center have announced major investments in their cardiac care facilities. That’s great news for East Texans who have current needs for heart care and those who will in the future.
Top-level cardiac care close to home means more than convenience — it’s saved time, and that can be the difference between life and death when it comes to heart issues.
This month, Longview Regional broke walls on a $4.4 million investment to expand and renovate its cardiac care service areas. The project will include adding an electrophysiology lab and renovations to the entry and public spaces of the hospital’s Heart and Vascular Institute and Regional Clinics Cardiology, which is inside the hospital’s 709 Medical Park Plaza building.
The project will add a little more than 7,000 square feet of needed cardiac care space, Longview Regional CEO Steve Gordon told us earlier.
“We’ve been providing cardiac care in this community for 35 years, and this is going to be the next step in continuing that very, very high level of care — cutting edge care — that we provide,” Gordon said.
The renovations will take about six months.
Meanwhile, Christus Good Shepherd broke ground in January on a $8.5 million, 21,500-square-foot Cardiovascular Center of Excellence that also is scheduled to be completed by fall.
Christus officials previously said the new center will house the hospital’s cardiology specialists and have room for comprehensive cardiac care services, including diagnosis, treatment, prevention, rehabilitation and education.
“This facility will be a wonderful resource for East Texans because it offers one-stop convenience and a readily accessible location,” Dr. C. Fagg Sanford, chief of cardiology of Christus Trinity Clinic in Northeast Texas, said during a January groundbreaking ceremony. “It combines cardiology, electrophysiology and cardiovascular surgery into a single, medically integrated clinic. That means we have the high-quality heart care our patients need, offered in a familiar, trusted environment with minimized travel.”
Those “one-stop” services include a minimally invasive vein clinic, nuclear imaging, cardiac rehabilitation, stress testing, EKG and echocardiography, heart health and device education, and minor procedure rooms, according to Christus.
Combined, that’s an almost $13 million investment in improving cardiac care options for East Texans.
These projects are proof that Longview’s two hospitals are dedicated to bringing the latest technology and services to our community with the goal of excellent heart care close to home.