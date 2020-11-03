Amid a global health pandemic, wearing face masks and keeping 6 feet apart, East Texans have turned out in droves to cast ballots in the 2020 presidential election.
Voting will conclude at 7 p.m. today in the general election. Whether the world will know a winner any time soon after that remains to be seen.
What we do know is that voters are making history this election with their record turnout. They are reminding us of what it means to live in a democratic nation.
In total, 193,807 voters have cast ballots in person and by mail across Gregg, Upshur, Rusk, Panola and Smith counties. They represent 56.5% of the 342,764 registered voters in those counties.
The number of voters who cast early ballots in Gregg County exceeds the total number of people who voted in Gregg County during the 2016 election.
This year, Gregg County saw 37,885 voters cast ballots in person during early voting. An additional 4,584 voters cast ballots by mail, bringing the county’s early voting total to 42,469, or 58.28% of total voters. In 2016, the Gregg County Elections Office recorded a total of 38,896 votes cast.
Gregg County is mirroring trends seen across the state.
By the end of the previous three weeks of early voting, 9.7 million Texans had cast ballots in the election, according to the Texas Secretary of State’s Office. Those ballots, cast both in person and by mail, represent 57.3% of registered voters in Texas, just shy of the overall voter turnout of 59.4% in 2016. Texas has added 1.8 million registered voters since the 2016 election.
To those who have already voted, we salute you. In our democratic society participation in elections isn’t required, but it is a right and privilege that we are granted.
To the poll workers who have diligently given their time during early voting and who will again give of their time today, we thank you. You have given your time to allow for a free and fair election to take place.
To those who have not yet voted, we ask you to please cast your ballot. Whether you vote Republican, Democrat or Independent, please just vote. The ability to vote is one of the founding principles of our country.
When you vote, you’re not just casting a ballot for a candidate.
When you vote, you are showing faith that despite the negativity and the criticisms of our government, you are committed to stepping up and making choices intended to make our society and our government better.
Improving our society starts by first acknowledging the rights we all have as citizens of this great nation.
We are blessed to live in a country where we are free to have opposing points of view. But we must acknowledge that everyone has a right in this election and that if we are to grow stronger as a nation, it will be with a spirit of collaboration.
That starts with your vote. Vote not just for yourself, but for your neighbor, your city, your community, your nation.