Downtowns are iconic and powerful symbols for communities. Most downtowns are among the oldest neighborhoods in a city, serving as a place for people to gather and share ideas.
Revitalization of any downtown is challenging but also exciting. We’re excited for the great changes that we are seeing in downtown Longview.
Workers are busy putting the finishing touches on a new downtown living option known as Heritage Tower, located inside a historical building at 208 N. Green St. Heritage Tower is already taking applications for its complex, which will serve seniors 55 and older or people with disabilities.
Heritage Tower is the second type of this project to be completed in downtown Longview, with the historical Petroleum Building being converted into the Alton Plaza apartment complex earlier this year. Alton Plaza has income and rent restrictions but no age restrictions.
Renovations and improvements to Alton Plaza recently garnered it a People’s Choice Award from the Texas Downtown Association.
Kudos to our city leaders and to the developers who have made these efforts possible. The renovations and new living options are exciting for our community.
Longview Main Street Coordinator Melida Heien said the new living options have “transformed our downtown from being just a commercial core to being an actual neighborhood, an actual community.”
That’s exactly what a downtown should be — a healthy neighborhood and community hub.
Downtowns play an important and unique role in economic and social development as they serve as a space for commercial, cultural and civic activities. They help facilitate business, learning and sharing cultural ideas.
People who move into downtown Longview will be able to walk to downtown businesses and be part of an environment that is a civic hub. Heien said downtown Longview businesses might adjust their hours, too, since the city’s center would start to see more life and activity.
“It’s really great. It’s going to be nothing but good things for downtown,” Heien said, explaining that over time a different mix of businesses would likely start to develop as it has in other downtowns where there’s a combination of residences and commercial businesses. A downtown market could come in like she’s seen in other cities, or restaurants might cater more toward people who live there by offering delivery.
We’re excited about the redevelopment efforts, and the renewed sense of community being brought to downtown Longview.