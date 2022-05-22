Summer might be a month away, but its swelter already has arrived in the Longview area and across the state.
We’re baking earlier than usual this year, and as our thermostats are turned down, the demand for electricity — like our bills — shoots up.
That increased demand for power means Texas’ suspect power grid again will be tested. (Although Longview is in a more secure spot as it’s not part of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, like most of the state.)
That test won’t be getting easier.
Our state’s population continues to grow at a steady — and in certain spots, booming — pace. It isn’t hard to draw the conclusion of more people equals higher demand for electricity and other resources.
The recent opening of a solar farm in Upshur County is an example of where state leaders should look to ensure Texas has the capacity to meet the growing energy needs of residents for generations to come.
The facility owned and operated by Hecate Energy near Ore City has solar panels covering almost 30 acres of land near U.S. 259 and Texas 155.
Its 3-megawatt capacity can power about 650 homes annually serviced by Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative.
The idea for a local solar farm was born out of practicality, according to Upshur Rural CEO Robert Walker: a 2014 winter storm that spiked energy prices.
“In that same period, we started to see a lot of changes in power supply,” he told us. “(Upshur Rural was) looking at rules from the Obama administration, and the group started to wonder, ‘What was going to be the future of power supply?’ ”
That’s a great question.
More energy options, such as renewables, will increase the stability of our state’s power grid and keep prices lower.
Specifically, solar projects also produce economic development and jobs for the areas where farms are built and come with other benefits.
“Solar power generation has no emissions, makes virtually no noise, and has few moving parts,” according to the Texas Solar Power Association. “Solar fuel is free, and that certainty makes solar power a good hedge against future commodity price increases. Solar power uses little to no water ...”
And we don’t disagree with Republican state Rep. Briscoe Cain of Deer Park, who once said on the floor of the House: “Oil and gas is king in Texas.”
However, supporting renewable energy projects such as solar and wind farms isn’t opposition to our natural gas industry. One doesn’t have to be the enemy of the other.
According to a Rice University study on renewable energy in Texas: “ ... Natural gas will continue to be critical to Texas’ electric reliability in the near term, especially as ERCOT works to recover from the freeze of 2021. However, complementary ... wind and solar farms can reduce the need for natural gas and storage and eliminate the need for coal ...”
Ultimately, this challenge can’t and shouldn’t be political. Securing our state’s energy future isn’t a conservative or liberal issue any more than making sure our roads and bridges are maintained and safe.
We urge state and regional elected officials as well as economic development leaders to think long term and answer the question posed earlier: What is the future of our power supply?
One that includes natural gas along with solar and wind energy just makes sense.