Now that’s a welcome sight.
If the weather cooperates this morning, the skies above Longview will be dotted with hot air balloons, a precursor to the Great Texas Balloon Race’s three-day return.
While we won’t get special shapes balloons or airport events this year (that decision had to be made months ago when the forecast for COVID-19 activity in our community was hazy), we’re happy to heed the advice of Michelle Ford, chair of this year’s event: “Look up!”
“We’re emphasizing the flight aspect of the Great Texas Balloon Race,” she told us in Sunday’s story on the race.
Today’s planned practice flights are in advance of competition flights Friday through Sunday. Pilots will compete in navigational tasks those three mornings at certain spots around the city. The targets will be determined each morning and provided to the pilots at briefings before they lift off.
And as a bonus this year, non-competition flights are scheduled Friday and Saturday evenings to give residents more opportunities to view this year’s race.
Ford said most of the balloons will fly for about an hour in the morning and about 30 minutes in the evening, weather permitting.
All of these scheduled flights, hopefully, will add up to an entertaining and festive weekend in Longview.
The return of the balloon race after COVID-19 forced its cancellation in 2020 is another sign of our community’s continuing emergence from a pandemic-induced public event hibernation.
As reported daily cases of COVID-19 as well as community spread remain low in Gregg County, according to Northeast Texas Public Health District data, events and festivals called off this past year because of virus concerns have returned or are scheduled in the months ahead.
That trend began this spring in Longview when ArtWalk welcomed visitors back to downtown streets and when the Downtown Live concert series kicked off at Heritage Plaza.
And the list continues to grow: Dalton Days, Longview Symphony concerts, the upcoming Juneteenth parade and festival this Saturday, the city of Longview’s Fireworks and Freedom Celebration planned July 4 and more.
While some of these events, like the balloon race, are scaled back compared to years past, that shouldn’t matter. They’re a symbol of our community’s slow climb to normality, and we couldn’t be happier.
So if you’re in Longview today or any day this weekend, take time to look up and take part in this year’s Great Texas Balloon Race.
Morning competition flights will start about 6:45 a.m. Friday through Sunday, while the non-competition evening flights will begin about 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday only.
For flight updates and information, visit greattexasballoonrace.com or visit the News-Journal’s Facebook page at facebook.com/newsjournal .
And look for Great Texas Balloon Race stories, photos and video all weekend at news-journal.com.