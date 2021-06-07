It is heartbreaking when a person who is found dead — for any reason — remains unidentified for years after their discovery.
Everyone has family members, friends and neighbors. And those people left behind — along with communities from which these people came — deserve closure.
That is why we are so pleased that the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office is again getting assistance from the DNA Doe Project. This time, the California nonprofit has produced computer-generated images of what a young woman whose skeletal remains were found in May 2002 might have looked like.
The DNA Doe Project has narrowed the age of the young woman to between 17 and 25 years old. They say she was a white woman who had a cleft palate that had not been repaired.
According to the group, the woman might have relatives in Raleigh County, West Virginia; Patrick County, Virginia; or Surry County, North Carolina. Her possible relatives’ surnames include Bowman, Niten/Knighton, Grey and Jessup.
The DNA Doe Project released the updated information on May 21, the 19th anniversary of the discovery of the remains.
Gregg County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Josh Tubb said the woman’s skeletal remains were found by geologists who were sent by the state to do surveying ahead of a project to widen Texas 135 in Liberty City. While they were working, they found the remains, which had been there for some time. Tubb said the team found only a partial skeleton and that the remains, which could have been there for two years, had been bleached by the sun.
He also said there was no way for investigators to determine the manner of death and that the woman might have died from natural causes.
The sheriff’s office initially gained first-hand knowledge of the DNA Doe Project’s work a couple years ago when trying to identify a woman who had been known as “Lavender Doe” after she was discovered in October 2006 on an oil lease off Fritz Swanson Road north of Texas 31.
An investigator reached out to the group after researching its work and is now in frequent contact with the DNA Doe Project.
In January 2019, the group announced it had identified Lavender Doe. The following month, the sheriff’s office released her name — Dana Lynn Dodd. Dodd’s family traveled to Longview from out of state in September 2019 for a ceremony to lay to rest the woman who had finally been identified.
We hope for the same outcome for any remaining family and friends of the woman whose remains have not been identified since being found in 2002.
We know the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office has exhausted its efforts to identify the young woman. Sometimes, one agency’s resources do not hold the key to finding an answer. In those cases, it’s best to look for other groups who can assist, and we applaud the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office for using every tool at their disposal in working to solve cases like these.