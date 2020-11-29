The holiday shopping season has arrived.
The season of commerce started with Black Friday and continues tomorrow with Cyber Monday. Beyond Monday, there will continue to be a slew of sales until well after Christmas.
The only question we have is whether local Longview retailers will get their fair share. We believe they should.
Our reason is simple: Purchases made in East Texas bolster our economy. When you shop at big box retailers or online, the money you spend leaves our area and often even goes out of state.
That means less money in the pockets of our neighbors who run local businesses and also translates into less money for their employees. In some cases, it may even cause businesses to struggle to keep their doors open.
Shopping small is imperative this year. In recent months, local businesses have faced economic challenges. Some were shut down in the spring, then experienced phased re-openings. This holiday season, they could use a boost.
Our small businesses in East Texas have shown great resilience this year. They have adapted to changing guidelines and adopted new business strategies. Most retailers and eateries now offer curbside service, and many have expanded their online presence amid the changing business climate. We have even seen some new businesses open this year.
We want to see our new and long-standing locally owned businesses continue to thrive.
When people shop small, an estimated 67 cents out of every $1 stays in the local economy, according to the Small Business Administration. This represents money being spent by local business owners and their employees, bolstering our economy in East Texas.
There are many ways that you can support small businesses in our community this holiday season. Here are a few:
hop safely in person, call the store to schedule a purchase for curbside pickup or shop online. Many local retailers are expanding their shopping hours this year to give customers more opportunities to visit them. If you do shop in person, remember to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Eat in locally owned restaurants or order food from them for takeout or delivery.
Buy a gift card to a local retailer or restaurant to support them now and treat yourself or a loved one later.
Follow local businesses on social media to stay updated on new inventory arrivals and special events. Share their posts, too, so that your friends and followers learn more about those businesses.
These are just a few ways, out of many, to show your support this year. If you shop small, you will play a role in strengthening our economy.
But shopping small is also about more than just dollars and cents.
Small businesses give a unique, vibrant atmosphere to our community. They sponsor local events, such as Downtown Live and the Great Texas Balloon Race, that enrich our community. They pay property taxes into our city, county and schools.
In short, small businesses are the backbone of our community.
These business owners are our friends and neighbors, and it is our duty to support them this year. We hope you will offer them your support this holiday season.