It's always a good thing when public officials work with the community to meet a need.
That's exactly what happened to transform Longview's first skatepark from a dream into a reality.
Longview's newest attraction, the Dodson Action Sports Complex, opened to the public Saturday, concluding a two-year effort to bring a skatepark to our city.
The effort started with Brian Dodson, who grew up skating on the streets of Longview and who wanted a park where children like his son could grow up with a place to safely practice and have fun.
Dodson first spoke to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board and to the Longview City Council, seeking approval for the facility.
The city agreed that the skatepark could be located on former tennis courts at Ingram Park, and the city also pledged to provide a $40,000 matching grant if Dodson could raise $40,000 for the facility.
Dodson believed it would take at least two years to raise the money needed. Instead, it took 15 months from the first fundraiser, which was a Bicycle Adventure Day in June 2018, to the final $10,000 donation from Texas Steel and Pipe.
The city matched that with $40,000 for the skatepark.
City Parks Director Scott Caron said in 2019 that the community demonstrated its desire for a comprehensive park system, and the city has the same goal.
“All of us have the same goal, which is to meet the recreational needs of all our residents,” he said. “We have limited funding for new items, and fortunately we have people willing to invest not only their time but money.”
With the fundraising goal met, community members went to work building the skatepark. Professional BMX rider Morgan Wade served as lead builder of the complex, designing it to meet the needs of the city for years to come.
When the skatepark opened Saturday, the community once again showed its support with dozens of people coming out within the first hour.
“This is seriously a dream come true, not just for me but for so many guys my age, so many kids, so many younger people outside of Longview," Dodson told us Saturday.
Indeed, it is a dream come true to see our city leaders coming together with residents to meet the needs of our community. Efforts like these make us proud of Longview.
As Helen Keller once said, "Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much."
Kudos to Dodson for bringing this before the city and for leading the community fundraising campaign. Kudos also go to the city of Longview for recognizing and supporting the community's desires and helping to turn our residents' dreams into reality.
Longview is an even better place to live because of these efforts, and we hope to see more endeavors like this in the future.