William Coakley was blunt in describing the toll a higher rent payment will have on his family's budget.
Coakley says he's paying almost $200 more a month for his Tyler apartment compared with a year ago, blaming the increase on fees charged by the complex.
“It’s definitely going to hit us in the grocery area,” he said. “We need to have gas, we need to have a phone and other needs that will also be affected.”
Rental prices have been on a two-year rocket ride, the steady increase mostly a byproduct of a booming housing market.
From July 2020 to July of this year — the latest data available — the rent of an average apartment in Longview is up 25.5%, according to data from Apartment List. It's even more eye-popping in Tyler, where apartment rent increased 31.6% in that two-year period.
And consider this recent data from the Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A&M University: Since January 2020, median home prices are up a whopping 55% in the Longview area and up 39% in the Tyler area.
The problem is simple economics — supply and demand. As the housing market has pushed out more potential buyers, those people have been forced to stay in rentals or find a rental property, drying up supply and shooting up prices.
Melanie Northcutt, broker/owner of Sugar Magnolia Properties in Longview, explained another reason for the increase in rental costs connected with the housing market.
“I had a lot of investors that we would work with that would buy less expensive houses, and they would turn around and use them as rental homes,” she said, adding that various factors have combined post-COVID to curb those types of investments in new rental properties.
In addition, Pate Greening, owner of Reliable Management in Longview and member of the board of directors of the Greater Longview Area Apartment Association, told us that property owners are being forced to increase rental prices because of higher tax and insurance costs.
“I think in the last year-and-a-half, we’ve had the largest increase I’ve seen in my 30 years living in Longview,” he said.
All of these challenges point directly to the need not only for more long-term rental property development in the Longview-Tyler area, but properties that are affordable.
That's why it's up to local governments to explore possible zoning changes that remove obstacles and attract developers.
A great example is a new project to build a "rental community" consisting of 59-single family residences off Judson Road in Longview.
A zoning change approved this past year by the city of Longview for the almost 10 acres where the homes will be built allows for a denser development, with lot sizes required to be at least 4,000 square feet and homes of at least 1,000 square feet.
Brent Conaway of Conaway Homes, which is building the development, says he hopes the project will be used as an example for other cities to "push for smaller lots, because that's what it's going to take to keep housing affordable."
We're not only living in a period of high inflation but a period of high frustration for East Texans seeking to enter the housing or rental market.
The bad news is those waters aren't likely to calm anytime soon.