Dust off the lawn chairs and unfold the blankets. Spring has arrived, and with it numerous outstanding outdoor events and activities in Longview.
Some of those are in our ever-growing downtown area, while others are spread out across the city.
They’re all great ways to enjoy fresh air, mild temperatures and the company of friends and family.
Splash pads
The city’s five splash pad facilities, all connected to parks, offer free refreshing fun for families.
All are open 9 a.m. to sundown daily through October:
Armstrong Splash Pad at Broughton Park, 801 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.;
Jack Mann Splash Pad at Lear Park, 100 H.G. Mosley Parkway (closed Wednesdays);
Rotary Park Splash Pad; 500 Baylor Drive;
Spring Hill Park Splash Pad, 738 Fenton Road; and
Stamper Park Splash Pad; 400 Fair St.
More information, including splash pad rules, can be found at LongviewTexas.gov/SplashPads
Downtown Live
The free concert series in the heart of downtown is a relaxing way to cap off the work week.
Downton Live will return for its 11th season at 5 p.m. Friday at Heritage Plaza at the corner of Green and Methvin streets.
Downtown Live is hosted by the Downtown Longview Main Street Board, which uses the event to raise funds that are reinvested into Longview’s downtown.
Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, and food vendors are on site.
For a full performance schedule, go to LongviewTexas.gov/3836/Downtown-Live .
Roots in the Gardens
You couldn’t ask for better scenery to enjoy live music.
The Longview Arboretum and Nature Center’s spring Roots in the Gardens concert series returned Thursday for the first of five scheduled performances.
The concert series serves as a fundraiser for the arboretum, which purchases its own plants.
Attendees are welcome to bring their own food and drinks, lawn chairs, blankets and more. In the event of bad weather, concerts will be inside the arboretum’s 12,000-square-foot warehouse.
Gates open at 5 p.m., and the concert starts at 6 p.m. and finishes about 8 p.m.
Admission is $5 for children 7 through 12, free for ages 6 and younger and $10 for everyone else.
For a full lineup of performances, go to facebook.com/longviewarboretum/ .
ArtWalk
The quarterly ArtWalk is set to return Thursday to the streets of downtown.
The event is a free self-guided tour of downtown businesses featuring artists, musicians and other performers, some of whom offer their creations for sale.
Although ArtWalk began as a showcase for visual mediums, such as photography and painting, now creators of all kinds — culinary artists, musicians, authors, craft-makers and more — are welcome.
The event is operated by Arts!Longview as the signature event for the city’s cultural arts district.
For information, go to artwalklongview.com .