An estimated $27 billion extra in revenue awaits a salivating state Legislature when it convenes in January, but decisions on how that money is spent should be shaped by long-term needs and big-picture thinking.
At the top of the list for some Republican state leaders, including Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, is property tax relief. Abbott spoke earlier this month and again Wednesday during stops in Tyler about his desire to use half of that $27 billion to cut taxes. Patrick, during a tour Tuesday at a Longview hat manufacturer, said he wants to raise the state’s homestead exemption from $40,000 to $55,000.
(Patrick also correctly pointed out that the money isn’t technically a “budget surplus.” That’s because the Legislature passes a two-year budget, which was approved in 2021. The $27 billion is expected extra revenue that will be available for the folks at the Capitol to allocate in the 2023 legislative session, according to Comptroller Glenn Hegar.)
East Texas lawmakers also have voiced support for lowering property taxes. State Rep. Cole Hefner, R-Mount Pleasant, said at a recent forum at Kilgore College that he backs Abbott’s plan, while state Sen. Bryan Hughes, R-Mineola, suggested an even larger homestead exemption increase to $100,000.
It’s unsurprising why state elected officials would target property tax cuts. Tax relief is political catnip to homeowners, who are more likely to vote than people who rent.
On the other hand, those billions in extra state revenue — which Hegar called “unprecedented” — largely are a result of higher prices leading to Texans paying higher taxes, the Texas Tribune reported. That’s everything from groceries and gasoline to oil and natural gas production. So it makes sense that some of that money should be returned to our pockets, and lowering property taxes is an easy way to do so.
But the prudent plan is to exercise restraint before approving billions and billions worth of property tax cuts.
One reason is because a strategy that addresses a slew of other pressing state needs likely will have a larger economic impact years down the road.
Republican state Rep. Travis Clardy, R-Nacogdoches, is an unlikely voice of support for that philosophy. Clardy, during the same Kilgore College event attended by Hefner and Hughes, said he disagrees with a tax cut spending spree.
Instead, he wants to see that extra revenue used for what he called unfunded state mandates that trickle down to Texans’ pocketbooks.
“If we wanna reduce our tax burden, let’s help our cities and our counties provide better infrastructure for the communities we all live in,” he said.
That might not be a popular stance — especially in Clardy’s own party — but it’s the right one.
Critical issues such as road infrastructure, water infrastructure and broadband expansion require examination, planning and, most importantly, funding.
Educators and educators groups also could make their case for a big chunk of that $27 billion for school safety and facilities, initiatives such as workforce training programs and much more. And investing more in k-12 education and higher education will reap future residual economic benefits.
And speaking of schools, another reason lawmakers must tread cautiously is property taxes are a huge funding source for districts’ budgets, with the state making up the difference. The less revenue brought in from property taxes, the more the state must chip in.
That sounds like a recurring expense, which lawmakers would have to find a way to cover going forward.
Dipping into a finite pool of available revenue for ongoing costs isn’t wise economic policy. Just ask the city of Longview, which steers clear of using revenue in its reserve fund — basically a savings account — to pay for year-after-year expenses, such as salary increases.
It’s easy to imagine the exuberance of a lottery player after hitting the jackpot — and the many opportunities for rash decisions.
We urge our lawmakers to avoid that type of fiscal euphoria and to remain sober in their decisions. How they decide to use this windfall could alter the course of our state.