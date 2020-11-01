The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted education in an unprecedented manner. For students, learning has pivoted from in-classroom to virtual to both options. Parents were forced to make difficult decisions about whether to send their children back to school or keep them in a virtual learning environment.
For teachers, the pandemic has made it increasingly difficult to measure student growth and achievement. Amid educating children in a world of face masks and social distancing, teachers also are having to take daily steps to sanitize their classrooms and try their best to curb the spread of the virus.
This year has brought with it a great amount of stress for all of us, including our children and those doing their best to educate them. One stressor that neither children nor teachers need is the stakes that come with state-mandated testing.
The State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) are used to measure student growth from year to year. The state uses results of the STAAR and other indicators to then assign each school and district with a letter grade from A through F in its annual accountability ratings.
While we can all agree there must be some way to measure student progress, the last thing our students and teachers need to worry about at this point is the stakes that come with that testing.
This past week, Longview-area superintendents met with state lawmakers for a discussion about this topic and other issues. Superintendents at the meeting said — and we agree with them — the tests are necessary, but the accountability should be loosened.
“Give us the test, bring it on — we just need to relax the accountability,” Spring Hill Superintendent Wayne Guidry said during the meeting.
This past spring, the state announced it would not give the STAAR test for the 2019-20 school year because of school closures amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but no such declaration has been issued so far.
District 1 state Rep. Gary VanDeaver, R-New Boston, said, “these are strange times,” and it does not make sense to keep using the same accountability system.
We need testing to know where students stand, so that we can improve learning.
Relaxing the accountability stakes will allow teachers to focus on their main mission: educating our youth so that they may gain knowledge and skills that will give them the best opportunities for success in life.