The headline on Friday’s front page might be easy to ignore, especially in the numbing light of the past 17 months: 3 new county virus deaths.
Behind that headline, however, are funerals and memorial services, families and friends left to grieve — as well as evidence of the crushing toll being exacted in our communities by COVID-19 and its recent surge.
Hundreds, perhaps thousands, of words have been published in this newspaper since March 2020 urging residents to take precautions against COVID-19. Doctors, nurses and other medical professionals as well as local, state and national officials have preached steps to mitigate the virus — wear a mask, wash your hands, social distance, get a vaccine.
But a great disconnect exists between what is advised and what is put into practice by some in our community.
So allow us a few more words in the hopes of influencing how you see your responsibility to keep yourself and your neighbors safe.
Consider, again, the headline announcing the three most recent virus-related deaths in our county — one part to the grim story being written daily in the Longview area.
A second part to that story is detailed on today’s front page — the rising number of COVID-19 patients in Longview-Tyler hospitals. The related effects of increasing hospitalizations might not be easy to see, but they’re just as real. Patients with serious conditions are forced to wait longer for treatment. Health care workers are exhausted and burned out.
But back to Friday’s headline, which can’t do justice to describing what was really lost to the pandemic.
Janice Petree, 49, passed away after weeks in the ICU of a Longview hospital. She leaves behind a husband of 24 years, Terry, as well as two daughters in college, Renee and Rachel.
Janice graduated from Longview High School and later Texas A&M University before becoming a veterinarian. She was heavily involved in Spring Hill schools, where her daughters graduated. That included work with the PTA and athletic and band booster clubs. Janice also was on the Longview World of Wonders board of directors and involved with Wreaths Across America and Girl Scouts.
Her obituary says Janice was “kind to all, but most importantly, she loved her family and her close friends with a gentle fierceness and strong love that will be greatly missed.”
Jim Mobley, 69, of Longview, died after a six-month struggle with COVID-19 complications. He is survived by his wife, Peggy, as well as a daughter, step-daughter and two grandchildren, along with other family members.
Jim was a longtime Longview business owner as well as member of the Longview Kiwanis. He also served on the board of the Asbury House Child Enrichment Center and the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission.
He also loved to sing and participated in choir and dramatic productions at Mobberly Baptist Church, according to his obituary.
These losses are real, much more than just another headline.
And then there’s the second part to our pandemic story, which could be easy to dismiss. That’s because it’s hard to see the humanity in a bunch of numbers.
Our region’s hospitals have more COVID-19 patients than at any time during the pandemic — a record set four times this past week.
More specifically, ICUs at Longview’s two hospitals are at or near capacity. Gregg County Health Authority Dr. Lewis Browne also warned of possible delays in treatment for some patients: “People are not understanding the seriousness of this. If you have a bad heart attack or car wreck, you won’t be seen in a timely manner.”
Before you write off Browne’s statement — or even the whole story — as fear-mongering, please stop and consider.
Numbers aren’t biased. They don’t lie. They simply help explain the situation for what it is. And the situation in our hospitals caused by the COVID-19 surge is serious for multiple reasons. That’s the truth.
Likewise, our county health authority has a responsibility for the well-being of residents. His words are meant to shake some out of their slumber to action, not to cause fear.
We’ve said it before, but we must say it again: For the sake of your own health and for your fellow community members’ health, take steps against COVID-19.
The costs seen in every part of this story are very real.