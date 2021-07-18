As your community newspaper, let us first say we stand with all of those in our city against hatred and racism.
When it comes to matters of hate, the answer about whether it is right or wrong is clear. Hatred is wrong and should have no home in our city. We have a wonderful city comprised of many amazing residents from all walks of life, and hatred against any person should not be tolerated.
That said, while we appreciate our City Council passing a resolution Thursday evening denouncing a potential white supremacist event in our city, the meeting showed us there remains much work to be done in our community.
Before the council approved the resolution, Mayor Andy Mack spoke for more than 10 minutes — time that would have been much more effective had he edited it down to what he said at the 3- and 12-minute marks: “I denounce racism in any and all forms,” and “Racism and hatred are not welcome in Longview.”
During his speech, Mack criticized the community for its response to the potential white supremacist event and condemned residents and community leaders for making statements speaking out against such an event.
Our mayor’s reaction was disappointing, to say the least.
Throughout the past week, the mayor repeatedly said the possible rally is an “unverified,” “undocumented” event. He’s called it “hearsay.” He’s called it a lot of things.
To our mayor, we say: That is not the point.
No, we cannot tell you the location of the possible event. It’s been well recorded throughout history that members of white supremacist organizations often don’t broadcast where they are or will be.
Just because you cannot see something does not mean it doesn’t exist. Just as we cannot see the wind but can feel it on our skin, we know that hatred and racism still exist in 2021. Ask almost any person of color in Longview, and they will most likely have a story to tell about the racism they have experienced.
It’s unfortunate, but true.
It shouldn’t be hard to take a stand against racism and hatred. It seems like an easy decision. It shouldn’t be a resolution that you “ceremoniously” pass because your hand was forced.
But that’s what happened this past week.
So while we are grateful to our council for approving the resolution because we know it means a lot to a large segment of our community, it’s also bittersweet. Our mayor’s comments worked to invalidate its genuineness.
We are thankful to Councilwoman Nona Snoddy for bringing this resolution up. We also are thankful to other leaders who have boldly stood up for our community.
But much work remains to be done.
We look forward to an upcoming Unite Rally on Aug. 14 organized by the fine folks at One Love Longview. Thank you to Amanda Veasy for planning an event that we believe will show us what true unity looks like in our city.
We remain grateful for the progress made in Longview, and we hope to see the city continue to progress. We look to our elected officials to continue leading that effort by listening to constituents and having open minds and genuine hearts.