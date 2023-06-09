A bill on the verge of becoming state law makes us question if some Texas legislators are driving on our roads and highways with their eyes closed.
House Bill 3297 would repeal provisions in state law that mandate annual vehicle inspections starting in 2025, according to The Texas Tribune.
Inspections are tied to auto registrations, meaning vehicles must pass one before registration can be renewed. If Gov. Greg Abbott signs the bill, drivers would have less incentive to repair or replace mirrors, tires, brake lights, turn signals and more.
It's unclear what exactly spurred Republican Rep. Cody Harris of Palestine and Sens. Mayes Middleton of Galveston and Bob Hall of Edgewood to sponsor the bill.
The Tribune quotes Harris as saying the inspections "are a waste of time for Texas citizens and a money-making Ponzi scheme used by some shady dealerships to upsell consumers with unnecessary repairs."
Then he makes a statement while, presumably, wearing his rose-colored sunglasses:
"Texans are responsible, fiercely independent, and I trust them to keep their cars and trucks safe while on the road.”
Does Harris not see vehicles on one our interstates or on the streets of his East Texas town with only one headlight or brake light? Or those missing a mirror? Does he not see the pieces of rubber strewn across the road from blown tires that probably should have been replaced?
We'd wager as many Texans who are responsible to keep their vehicles maintained, there are just as many — and probably more — who have no interest in replacing their bald tires or changing out a bulb for a turn signal or brake light.
And maybe that'd be just fine if those folks drove around covered in layers of bubble wrap, only capable of injuring themselves in a wreck caused by poor maintenance.
But badly maintained vehicles on public roads are a safety hazard, and this bill is a violation of common sense.
It might save Texans a hour or so once a year, but it won't save them money. That's because drivers would still have to pay a $7.50 fee to the state, which would now be known as the inspection program replacement fee.
So what's the point of this legislation other than to make your drive more dangerous?
Dave Campbell has owned Pine Tree Inspections in Longview with his wife, Michelle, since 2017.
He certainly has incentive to see Abbott veto the bill, as he expects he would be forced to close his business when the law takes effect.
But Campbell also knows first-hand how poorly Texans can keep their vehicles maintained.
“Just today alone, we’ve had a brake light out, blinkers not working correctly, tires that are bad, parking brakes not holding,” he said recently. “I mean, the whole gambit of things that can go wrong or be wrong with your car.”
As Campbell told us, worse vehicles on Texas roads equal worse driving conditions — and that means more injuries and deaths that could have been avoided.
We urge the governor to consider the safety of Texans as the top priority and veto this bill.