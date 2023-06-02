Ken Paxton's guilt or innocence wasn't decided when the Texas House voted to impeach him — contrary to the view of some state lawmakers.
Debate, deliberation and a decision on whether the attorney general should be removed from office — the true determination of guilt or innocence when it comes to the impeachment process — will happen this summer in the Texas Senate.
The skeletons in Paxton's closet were taken out, dusted off and examined under a spotlight during this past weekend's impeachment proceedings.
Members of the House General Investigating Committee introduced 20 articles of impeachment against Paxton describing "a yearslong pattern of misconduct and questionable actions that include bribery, dereliction of duty and obstruction of justice," according to The Texas Tribune.
Many of those articles focused on Paxton's relationship with political donor Nate Paul, a real estate developer in Austin.
It's that relationship that spurred eight of Paxton's top deputies in the AG's office to report concerns to federal and state investigators. All eight then either quit or were fired, with four of Paxton's former employees suing him for violating the Texas Whistleblower Act, claiming retaliation.
It's important to note that the House General Investigating Committee didn't set out to investigate Paxton's alleged wrongdoing. No plot was concocted in advance to crucify him, nor was there a spot reserved on a silver platter for his head.
The committee's probe was triggered by the AG's request to use $3.3 million in taxpayer funds to settle the whistleblower lawsuit.
"Over the course of several months, the committee and staff set out to determine if payment of the settlement was warranted because of the lack of discovery in the litigation and because Paxton and his office were not forthcoming about his conduct regarding the whistleblowers' good faith reports of his violations of his constitutional and statutory duties," the committee said in a statement to members of the House.
“We cannot overemphasize the fact that, but for Paxton’s own request for a taxpayer-funded settlement over his wrongful conduct, Paxton would not be facing impeachment."
The action taken in the House was absolutely justified — not to punish Paxton, but to "protect the state — protect the public," state Rep. Jay Dean said in a statement after this past weekend's vote.
The Longview Republican was one of 121 representatives — and one of 60 GOP members — who voted to impeach.
As Dean also said in his statement, impeachment only means there is enough evidence to advance the case to the Senate where a trial will be held with witness testimony.
"I am confident the Senate will hold a fair trial and that the truth will prevail," he said.
State Rep. Matt Schaefer, R-Tyler, was one of the 23 representatives to vote against impeachment.
His argument focused on the impeachment process, saying in a statement that "not a single member of the Texas House has interviewed, or directed questions to a single witness. To be clear, the full Texas House has not heard any testimony from witnesses, nor have we been provided transcripts of such testimony."
But as Dean told us, none of Schaefer's concerns are intended to be addressed in the House impeachment proceedings, which function in a manner similar to a criminal grand jury that simply hears evidence and determines if a case should move forward.
"Everything that Rep. Schaefer was concerned about is the responsibility of the Senate," Dean said.
The evidence gathered and presented by the House committee was more than compelling enough to trigger a Senate trial — at least to anyone putting aside partisanship and using common sense.
"The question is not a political one for me," Dean said in his statement.
Amen — not a political question, but one of what's best for Texas and the people Ken Paxton has a duty to serve.