It's difficult to imagine what David Stice has gone through in the past year.
The Longview man pleaded guilty Tuesday in the August accidental shooting death of his 10-year-old son.
Stice, 60, was charged with misdemeanor making a firearm accessible to a child causing death or serious bodily injury. He avoided jail time and was sentenced to a year of probation and other conditions.
During Stice's sentencing hearing, Gregg County Court at Law No. 1 Judge Kent Phillips was empathetic.
“I can’t imagine your loss, Mr. Stice,” he said. "I’m not sure that whatever we do here today is going to make a difference in anything. It certainly can’t ease your pain.”
Officers responded Aug. 9 to a reported shooting in the 200 block of Whatley Road in Longview where they found Stice's son, who had been shot in the face. He was taken to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview before being flown to Children’s Medical Center in Dallas, but died en route.
Stice told police at the time that he was sleeping in his bedroom when his son found the gun. And information presented in court Tuesday said the child had crawled through a window in Stice's locked truck and got the gun, which had not been left in plain view.
It isn't hard to see why the Gregg County District Attorney's Office called the death "a tragic accident."
The case should be a warning siren to gun owners that the unimaginable can and does happen.
Across Texas, these types of tragedies involving firearms are all too common.
In 2020, at least 36 unintentional shootings by children were reported, resulting in 16 deaths and 23 injuries, according to Everytown for Gun Safety, a nonprofit organization that advocates against gun violence. So far this year, at least 17 accidental shootings by children have been recorded, including nine that were fatal.
State law is clear about the responsibilities involving firearms when it comes to children younger than 17: "A person commits an offense if a child gains access to a readily dischargeable firearm and the person with criminal negligence: failed to secure the firearm; or left the firearm in a place to which the person knew or should have known the child would gain access."
As part of its online resources for gun safety, The Texas Department of Public Safety is blunt: "A hidden firearm is not a safely stored firearm."
DPS lists several essential actions that gun owners must take to guard against an accidental shooting. Those include:
Store unloaded and secured by using a trigger lock, biometric lock, gun case, strong box, gun cabinet or gun safe;
Store and lock ammunition safely; and
Keep others from getting access to stored firearms 24/7.
The DPS also advises that firearms be stored unloaded and locked using a safe, lock box, trigger lock or cable lock.
We urge gun owners to take responsible steps to ensure the safety of their firearms, especially around children.
A lack of vigilance could be a matter of life and death.