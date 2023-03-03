Community members who frequent Longview’s beautiful parks and trails likely have seen signs posted in front of playground equipment, near splashpads and in lots of other spots.
Those signs — which have QR codes that link to websites — are the first step to solicit public input as the city updates its parks master plan.
Take heed: The feedback period is an opportunity to have your voice heard on future priorities for Longview’s parks and trails.
Former Parks and Recreation Director Scott Caron previously said the master plan last was updated in 2015, and before that, 2009 and 2005.
“The parks master plan provides direction and identifies the priorities residents would like to see within their parks system,” Caron told the City Council at a September meeting. “It’s a working document that staff utilizes on a daily basis pretty much to organize its work as well as leveraging projects moving forward.”
He added that one of the reasons updating the plan is important is because it must be current in order for the city to be eligible for certain grants. For example, the master plan was instrumental in acquiring a $400,000 grant that helped fund The Green, and in 2018, a $200,000 grant that went toward the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center. Both of those grants were from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.
Caron also told the council in September that the biggest component of the plan update is to seek public input to understand what the community wants. The update also will establish goals and objectives for the parks system, assess existing conditions and develop and implement an action plan.
In other words: What do you want to see added or changed in Longview’s parks system?
Do you believe a restroom facility is needed — or in need of updates — at your neighborhood park? Would you like to see another facility focused on activities for seniors? Have you caught pickleball fever and hope to see courts beyond Guthrie Park?
The QR codes printed on signs at parks and trails link directly to the city’s website, which has another link to the project website. The project website is where public participation is requested, and residents have two options. One way to engage is a map of the city where residents can place a “pin” anywhere they’d like and make a comment or suggestion. The other option is to post to a virtual idea board, where residents can see others’ comments and like or dislike them.
The next steps for the master plan are individual and stakeholder meetings through March and April; a community workshop set March 27; a public survey in April; and another community workshop in June and July.
A draft of the final plan update should be completed by August/September, and the city’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Board is expected to adopt the updates in October with council approval in November.
For information on the parks master plan and for a link to the project website without scanning a QR code, go to longviewtexas.gov/4268/Parks-Master-Plan .