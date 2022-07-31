A do-it-yourself attitude is hard not to appreciate.
Car not starting? Pop the hood. Dreaming of a new bathroom or kitchen? Fetch the sledgehammer. Ceiling fan need to be replaced? That’s why God made YouTube.
We love to think we can do something beyond our knowledge or skills — fix it, build it, conquer it — to save money.
And sometimes we can. Other times, however, biting the bullet and hiring an expert is the smart and right choice.
Opposition to a $94,000 consultant contract to update the city of Longview’s comprehensive plan is an admirable attempt by some council members at financial prudence.
But in this case, the do-it-ourselves attitude is unwise and unlikely to produce quality results.
During the July 21 council meeting, Director of Development Services Michael Shirley asked members to approve the contract with Fort Worth-based Freese and Nichols. The agreement would have the firm lead an effort to solicit new community input for the long-term planning document.
Freese and Nichols initially was hired under a $225,000 contract in June 2012 to develop the comprehensive plan, which is a 254-page document that covers everything from future land use, transportation and public facilities to neighborhood and community livability and economic development.
It’s available on the city’s website.
“As a long-range planning tool, it is intended for use by staff, decision-makers, and citizens to direct the growth and physical development of the community for 10 to 20 years,” according to the city.
So if there’s already a plan in place, why does it need to be updated?
The document was approved almost a decade ago in a different Longview. As Shirley told the council, new priorities for the city’s future need to be developed, and the community’s desires change over time.
The reasoning voiced by District 6 Councilman Steve Pirtle, District 1 Councilman Tem Carpenter and District 5 Councilwoman Michelle Gamboa to oppose the Freese and Nichols contract is city staff should be able to perform the work.
Gamboa suggested using mailers and gathering input from residents at town hall events.
We agree with Shirley’s reasoning, which he voiced to the council: Freese and Nichols has expertise in community engagement and soliciting the right information to update the plan — and it has the right amount of time to do the work properly. He added that while city staff can implement the plan, they don’t have the same knowledge or time required to update it.
We also echo District 4 Councilwoman Kristen Ishihara, chair of the comprehensive planning committee, who said the plan is dated, and new priorities must be developed.
She also was cool to the idea of using do-it-yourself methods to solicit new input.
“It is not sufficient in my mind to use town halls where people come and talk about potholes and their day-to-day issues,” Ishihara said.
When the comprehensive plan was first put together, Freese and Nichols spent hours upon hours and used numerous methods to hear from Longview residents.
That initial $225,000 was well spent, as the comprehensive plan has been used repeatedly in the past decade to guide decisions on Longview’s future.
Spending $94,000 a decade later is a small price to pay for ensuring our city has a well-designed map for the next decade and beyond.