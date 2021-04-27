The election cycle in Texas sometimes seems like it never ends. Still, it’s important to know where we are in it and how our actions affect where we live.
Today is the last day of early voting for community members to cast ballots in important local city and school board elections.
These elections don’t get as much attention as races for offices such as that of the president or those of U.S. senators — or even seats held by our local representation in Austin. However, we cannot place enough emphasis on the importance of these local offices.
Our friends, family members and neighbors who are willing to serve are the ones who will become the women and men representing us in critical decisions that impact local school districts and how tax dollars are spent in our communities.
If you live in an area that does not have a contested race on the ballot this time around, then enjoy your break. If you live in an area that does, we encourage you to take advantage of this final day of early voting to cast your ballot. Finally, if you are unable to vote today, please make a plan to vote Saturday on Election Day.
Here is a roundup of what’s on local ballots:
There are contested races for Longview City Council, Longview and Pine Tree ISDs and other cities in Gregg County.
The city of Longview and Pine Tree ISD are having a joint election since the districts cross, Elections Administrator Jennifer Briggs said, noting 181 votes had been cast in person and 32 absentee ballots returned as of 3 p.m. Friday.
On Longview City Council, Marisa R. Ward is challenging District 2 Councilwoman Nona Snoddy, who is seeking her third and final term. Longview Mayor Andy Mack will run unopposed for his third and final term of office. Temple “Tem” Carpenter III and Jeremiah Hunter are vying for the District 1 council seat after Councilman Ed Moore chose not to run for reelection. Former District 1 Councilman John Sims previously filed to run but has since withdrawn, although his name remains on the ballot.
In Pine Tree ISD, Drew Seidel and Rob Woods have filed to run for the open Place 2 spot, which was vacated by Kerri Daugbjerg.
Meanwhile, Longview ISD’s contested board race had drawn 133 in-person voters and 26 absentee ballots by Friday afternoon, Briggs said.
Tiffany Angus and Dr. Samir Germanwala are running for the Longview ISD Place 3 seat that was vacated after Chris Mack’s resignation in November. Trustees Michael Tubb and Troy Simmons also are up for reelection and are running unopposed.
In Kilgore, Mayor Ronnie Spradlin has filed for reelection and will run unopposed. Place 2 Councilman Harvey McClendon, who also is the city’s mayor pro tem, will be running against Brandon Bigos.
In Gladewater, Dennis Robertson will challenge Michael Webber for Place 4 on the City Council. Place 5 Councilman Elijah “Sonny” Anderson, Place 6 Councilman Rocky Hawkins and Place 7 Councilman Kevin Clark are unopposed.
We applaud all of the candidates for their willingness to serve, and we owe them a small debt of gratitude — to vote.