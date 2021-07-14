The COVID-19 pandemic brought with it numerous challenges, especially for students, their parents and teachers. Still, we are glad to have the recently released results of statewide standardized tests to see just how those challenges have impacted learning in East Texas.
The State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) exams are used to measure student growth from year to year. The state uses results of the STAAR and other indicators to then assign each school and district with a letter grade from A through F in its annual accountability ratings.
The Texas Education Agency released results from this year’s tests at the end of June. The statewide results weren’t pretty. They showed mostly declines in the number of students not meeting grade level on the exams compared with results from 2019, the last year the test was given.
Calls earlier this year to not administer the tests are understandable but missed the mark.
In November, our editorial board called for the state to give the tests but to relax the accountability stakes for their results. We stand by that call.
This year’s STAAR results provide the first benchmark from which we can gauge the full impact the pandemic had on local learning and the extent of the “COVID slide” in the region.
And there has been some sliding. With in-person learning canceled altogether or limited and a bevy of technology issues challenging families and teachers during remote instruction, how could there not be?
“We knew that had an impact all the way around,” Spring Hill ISD Superintendent Penny Fleet recently told the News-Journal. “It had an impact on our staff, and it had an impact on our students.”
Still, the news about local scores is largely positive.
Results from this year’s STAAR showed less of a decline in math and reading in the Longview area compared with 2019 than experienced statewide. For some grade levels, scores in the subjects surpassed results from two years ago. The comparison is an important one after the tests were canceled this past year as districts across the state scrambled to react to the pandemic.
Fleet and Pine Tree ISD Superintendent Steve Clugston said scores for students in their districts show actions to mitigate effects of the pandemic on students’ learning worked.
Fleet said administrators at Spring Hill ISD decided to bring students back to all in-person classes in January because those learning virtually were not keeping pace.
“For us, I think we mitigated it fairly well, but we’re not going to completely overcome it in one year,” Clugston said. “We want to continue to see our kids thrive and reach their full potential and be all they can be. It lets us know we’re not on a bad path, but we’ve still got some climbing to do, and we’ll get there.”
He said less than 5% of students were remote by the second semester of this past school year.
The challenge now for school administrators and teachers is to identify students who need the most help to get back on track — and beyond — and implement those changes.
In some cases, we are glad to say local districts already have taken those steps.
Fleet said Spring Hill used what she called interventions and in-class instruction to address gaps students faced as the 2020-21 school year progressed.
This type of adaptation to instruction to overcome the COVID slide must remain at the top of mind for local school leaders because, as Clugston said, it isn’t something that can be overcome in a single year.