Hours and hours of practice, after-school and otherwise. A dedication to teamwork and a focus on precision. And lots of school spirit.
While that can describe any East Texas high school football program’s formula for success, it’s also how the White Oak High School Roughnecks recently brought home gold in the UIL Class 3A State Military Marching Band Championship. Also of note is fourth-place finisher Longview High School in the 5A contest, and New Diana High School, which took home third place in 3A.
White Oak’s triumph in the contest is especially impressive because of where the program was only a few years ago.
The school changed its marching style to corps in 2017 but did not find success at the state level.
(Corps-style marching is identified by its spotlight on percussion, with the incorporation of props and theatrical performances often accompanying it. Military style is marching in straight lines with certain maneuvers in the routine.)
White Oak switched back to military-style marching two years ago and finished in fourth place at the UIL state contest in San Antonio. (At that time, the UIL had not separated the two marching styles into separate competitions, and White Oak competed against corps-and military-style bands.)
So only two years after returning to its marching roots, White Oak’s band was named the best in the state this past week at Pirate Stadium in Longview.
That’s an admirable accomplishment, and the band instructors, students and parents involved in the program deserve congratulations.
Another big kudos goes to Pine Tree ISD, which for the second year hosted schools from across the region and state at Pirate Stadium for the state military marching contest. (The corps-style state marching contest traditionally is held in San Antonio.)
Officials said previously that the district’s new stadium and new facilities attracted the state competition, along with the wealth of high school bands in this area that still practice military-style marching.
The two-day contest this past week drew thousands of people from near and far to Longview, most of whom likely stopped here to fill up with gas and get a bite to eat before driving back, contributing to Longview’s sales tax revenues.
Everything associated with the UIL state contest at Pirate Stadium is a positive for our city and for the region’s high school bands, and we hope the competition continues here going forward.
So way to step it up Roughnecks and Pine Tree ISD. Keep it going next year.
Election Day approaches
And a reminder that Texans will go to the polls Tuesday to decide eight state constitutional amendments, while Kilgore ISD residents will vote on the fate of two district bond referendums. No other Gregg County races are on this year’s ballots.
Polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, and a list of polling locations can be found at greggcountyvotes.com .