GUSHER: For the start of work to replace the old Kilgore College pedestrian bridge. College, Gregg County and Kilgore officials gathered this past week near the remains of the current bridge on Henderson Boulevard/Business U.S. 259 on the KC campus to mark the beginning of the project. The bridge was struck in April 2019 by a tractor-trailer hauling an oversized load. Soon after, the damage to the structure was determined to be so severe that it required demolition. Since that time, various setbacks have prevented the start of construction of a replacement bridge. The new structure is set for completion by the end of September, and college President Brenda Kays said the new bridge will be ADA-compliant, with elevators on both sides. The structure will have a “state-of-the-art, sleek look” that “will be a landmark not only for Kilgore College but also for the city of Kilgore,” she added.
DUSTER: For the cancellation of this year’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program. The service provided by the Greater Longview United Way had been offered to lower-income residents for about the past 15 years. However, the departure of the organization’s finance director and VITA site coordinator forced GLUW not to offer the tax preparation program in 2023. Evan Dolive, executive director of Greater Longview United Way, said his organization is “disappointed” VITA won’t be offered this year and is working to bring it back in the future.
GUSHER: For the life and service of Longview police Officer Larry Solomon, who passed away this past week following a courageous battle with cancer. Officer Solomon, a Marine Corps veteran, was well respected during his eight years on the LPD. He is survived by his wife, Shawna, two sons and a host of relatives and friends. A fundraiser is being conducted by the Longview Police Benefits Association to help defray expenses to the family. (Gusher submitted by John Foster.)
GUSHER: For a 2021 Longview High School graduate who earned the American FFA Degree. Cooper Mayes, who is a sophomore in the Animal Science program at Texas A&M University, was honored this past week by the Longview ISD board. The American FFA Degree is awarded to members “who have demonstrated the highest level of commitment to FFA and made significant accomplishments in their supervised agricultural experiences.” Dr. Gary Krueger, executive director of Longview Educates and Prospers (LEAP), told trustees that the degree is a “testament” to Mayes’ “belief in bettering goodwill to man and society, and also his agriculture teachers for promoting agriculture education.” Krueger added that of the 850,000 FFA members in 2022, less than 1% earn the American FFA Degree.