GUSHER: For a variety of ways for local New Year’s Eve partiers to get home safely tonight and into tomorrow morning. Longview-area residents will celebrate the new year (or the end of the old year) in many ways, and we know for some that will mean drinking alcohol. For that reason, we are glad there are several local ways for revelers to also be safe. Longview Transit is again offering its Safe Ride Home program. The rides are free to anyone within the city limits on New Year’s Eve. Call (903) 753-2287 to schedule a ride. Yellow Checker Cab of Longview is also offering a free ride home for the holiday. For rides, call (903) 932-2231. Roberts & Roberts Law Firm is offering free rides home in Longview and Tyler. More information is at the firm’s website. By all means, celebrate the new year, but please do so safely.
GUSHER: For a group of people known as Mission Remission who gather annually to donate small Christmas trees, wreaths and throw blankets to local cancer patients. The group that has grown to about 25 volunteers started when in 2009 Kevin Partin’s mother was receiving treatment for lung cancer at Texas Oncology and Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview. He helped his mother put up a small Christmas tree that November when she came home from the hospital. A few days later, he said, she was gone. Since then, the group has made the holidays brighter for people receiving cancer treatment at the two entities and Longview Regional Medical Center, although since 2020 it has been able to serve patients only at Texas Oncology. This type of action embodies the spirit of Christmas, and we’re glad to see the group bring hope to people who might otherwise not have it.
GUSHER: For grants awarded this month to local women-owned businesses to help them recover from COVID-19. The grants by the Texas Conference for Women, in cooperation with the Texas Restaurant Association, went to more than 100 women-owned restaurants throughout the state to help them recover. In the Longview area, $2,500 grants went to Buttercups Bakery and Café in downtown Gladewater, The Cace Kitchen in Longview and Cajun Tex, which has locations in Hallsville and Marshall. Taylor Johnson, who owns Buttercups, said, “COVID hit all of us small businesses pretty hard.” We agree. Although things in some ways seem to have returned to near normal, those kinds of hardships can continue to prove challenging for a small business. We’re glad to see these local restaurants get a little help, and we encourage you to support them.
DUSTER: For rising numbers of COVID-19 diagnoses in Gregg County and Northeast Texas. In numbers released Tuesday, the Northeast Texas Public Health District reported all seven of the counties for which it provides disease surveillance displayed moderate levels of community spread. In Gregg County, the seven-day rolling rate of infection increased almost 67% from Thursday to Tuesday. Although our county continues to have among the lower levels of infection rates, we want it to stay that way. We are hoping for fewer than the 96 new total cases of COVID-19 in Tuesday’s report. Please do what you can to stay healthy. And if you’re sick, by all means, please stay home.