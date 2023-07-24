GUSHER: For the life of former Longview High School Principal James Brewer, who died July 10 from a cardiac event. After his death, Brewer was praised by fellow Longview ISD employees and community members in a host of remembrances. The consistent theme was a man who cared about everyone he met — especially his students — and made other people better.
DUSTER: For an accident on July Fourth in Gilmer that killed a former Longview Fire Department employee. Jared Maddox, the owner of Firehouse 9 Farm, died in a fireworks explosion at the business. According to the ATF, the people preparing the fireworks at the site were nearing completion of about 300, 3-inch fireworks shells when the accident occurred. Evidence and witness statements indicate that the electric match that feeds a shell caused the explosion, the ATF said. Maddox served the Longview Fire Department for 28 years, from 1988 to 2016, where he worked as a driver and engineer until he retired, according to LFD.
GUSHER: For the beginning of another expansion project at AAON in Longview. The company, which manufactures HVAC equipment, held a ceremony this past week to mark the start of construction for its second, more than 240,0000-square foot expansion in four years at its manufacturing facility on Gum Springs Road. AAON has been in Longview more than 30 years. In the past two years since the first expansion went into operation, the local AAON plant has doubled its output and added more than 150 employees. Today, the company employees more than 600 people. “The company plans to increase its production capacity of current products, create space for manufacturing new products, and expand coil production capabilities,” a statement from AAON said. “This brings opportunities for AAON to create approximately 250 new full-time jobs in Longview.” The expansion will take a little more than a year to complete and be in operation by the end of 2024, AAON officials said.
GUSHER: For a new exhibit displaying 18 state historical markers recognizing Gregg County’s Black communities, places and events. The exhibit will be on display at the Longview Public Library through the end of August before moving to St. Marks CME Church for a few months and then rotating to different historically Black churches in the county. Greg Muckelroy, Gregg County Historical Commission board member, said during a ceremony earlier this month that the markers “represent different parts of the community, most of ‘em that existed prior to the time the county had started.” Historical markers show the county is proud of its heritage and history, which Muckelroy told us is no different for the Black community. “We’re just as proud, but because of the times and because of the recognition that African Americans never really got after the Civil War, it was just like we were invisible,” he said. “We weren’t invisible — we have a rich history.”