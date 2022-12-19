GUSHER: For an expansion of LeTourneau University’s School of Nursing, which includes a new building and equipment. Dean of the School of Nursing Kimberly Quiett told us the building the program uses is limiting, and some of the equipment has started to age. “One of the first steps was for us to move nursing and have a premier lab space so that we could improve our program ... and to make way for other changes that are going to be coming to campus,” she said. Work has started on the new building with renovations set to be finished by the summer. The new facility will have a student lobby, skills lab, simulation hospital and collaborative classrooms. The new space including renovations, infrastructure and technology will cost $2.5 million and will be paid for by the university, she said.
GUSHER: For Amanda Veasy and Clent Holmes, who are this year’s recipients of the Unity Honors. The Unity Honors is a lifetime achievement award recognizing residents who have demonstrated leadership in promoting unity, mutual understanding and social justice, according to the city of Longview. The award is given by the city’s Partners in Prevention’s Unity and Diversity Committee. Veasy is heavily involved in efforts to help the city’s homeless community and is the founder and executive director of One Love Longview, a partner in The Center Partners, co-owner of The Center, CEO of Twice Loved Marketplace and co-founder of Unchurched. She also is president of the North East Texas Homeless Consortium and is a member of the advisory board at Jarvis Christian University. Although Holmes started his career in mechanical engineering, he has been involved in mentoring youth for the past 15 years and is now executive director of Thrive Longview (formerly known as Thrive 360). Holmes also is a co-founder of the 1919 Longview Remembrance Project and serves on numerous other community boards. Both will be honored Feb. 15 at the 19th annual Unity Honors Luncheon.
GUSHER: For Christus Good Shepherd CEO Todd Hancock, who was given the Distinguished Citizen Good Turn Award by the East Texas Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America. Hancock was honored Thursday during an event at Pinecrest Country Club. Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt talked about the role Hancock played in bringing a COVID-19 vaccine hub to Longview. Dr. Tiffany Egbe, who heads up Christus Good Shepherd’s internal medicine residency program, praised Hancock for his “stewardship” of the hospital since his arrival in 2017. “We were bleeding lots of money,” as well as resources and talent, she said. “It was a very tough time for our hospital system.” Egbe said that has shifted under Hancock’s leadership, also mentioning the renovations, building additions and additional services and physicians he has brought to Christus facilities in Longview.
GUSHER: For an event sponsored by the Longview Lions Club that helped two local shelters stock up on essential items for their clients. The House of Disciples and Mercy Manor each received $1,000 to purchase items this past week at Albertsons in Longview. A Lions Club official said the annual shopping event is a way to assist shelters with their budgets during the holidays. Jennifer Beddingfield, executive director of Wiseman Ministries and House of Disciples, said the event helped her facility buy items that aren’t typically donated, including hygiene products such as shampoo, body wash and deodorant; storage items such as trash bags; cleaning products; and medications such as pain relievers. “You don’t realize you need it until you need it,” Beddingfield told us. “When you look at the cost from the price point for those, it does help to have those in back stock and stocked up for us.”