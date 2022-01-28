DUSTER: For a rash of fatal wrecks in the Longview area, including one that killed two children. At least five people have died on area roads in the past two weeks, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. One of those wrecks resulted in the arrest of a Tyler man on two charges of intoxication manslaughter after police say the car he was driving hit a vehicle on Texas 149 near Lakeport, resulting in the deaths of a 2-year-old boy and a 5-month-old boy. According to a probable cause affidavit for his arrest, “numerous open alcoholic beverages” were found in the car of Hayden Matthew Malone, 21, after the Texas 149 crash. Malone later told police he often drinks and drives but that he “knows his limits” and that he knew he made a mistake. If the charges are proven true, the case is another infuriating, grim reminder of the sometimes fatal consequences of drinking while driving.
GUSHER: For the city of Longview’s mentoring program, which has nurtured area children for more than 25 years. A graduate of the Partners in Prevention Aspire Mentoring Program — formerly know as Forever Friends — spoke at an event this past week held in conjunction with National Mentoring Month. Crystal Bowley, now a licensed social worker, talked about how the program and her mentor impacted her life. She said all it takes to be a mentor is just “showing up and being there” for a child. The program is available to youth in kindergarten through 12th grade in the Longview, Pine Tree, Spring Hill, Hallsville, Kilgore and White Oak ISDs. Becoming a mentor through Aspire is a great opportunity to provide a meaningful and lasting impact on the community. For information about becoming a mentor, call (903) 237-1019.
GUSHER: For the soon-to-be completed construction of the new Longview Fire Station No. 5, which will offer needed amenities to fire crews operating out of it. The two-part project at the fire station, at 102 W. Niblick St., includes construction of a new building and remodeling of an existing building next to it. Public Works Facility Manager Kevin Chumbley told us the basic infrastructure for the new building is complete with only minor details remaining, such as electrical, plumbing and HVAC work. A supply chain issue likely will delay the opening of the facility, as Chumbley said back bay doors for the new building won’t be available until the end of next month. Fire Chief J.P. Steelman is excited about the new building, telling us that it will offer several important features. One of those is the ability to have fire crews and water rescue equipment under the same roof, which will reduce response times to water-related emergencies. Other upgrades he mentioned are expanded sleeping areas and a larger apparatus bay to accommodate bigger vehicles. The Fire Station No. 5 project is part of the 2018 bond package, and it’s a needed improvement to serve city residents more effectively and efficiently.
GUSHER: For the trio of former Longview Lobos playing in this weekend’s NFC Championship game in California between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams. The 49ers’ roster includes offensive tackle Trent Williams and running back JaMycal Hasty, while linebacker Travin Howard plays for the Rams. We wish all three the best of luck and know they will represent their hometown well.
GUSHER: For another year of free income tax assistance offered by the Greater Longview United Way. The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program is available to households that earned $60,000 or less in 2021. The program, which has IRS-certified volunteers, is a great service offered to our community by the United Way. Tax preparation services will be provided on a first come, first served basis 5:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday and 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the Longview Child Development Center, 1230 S High St. The program lasts until April 18.