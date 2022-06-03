GUSHER: For the Day of Thanks and Remembrance Memorial Day event in Longview that featured keynote speaker Gov. Greg Abbott. Hundreds of people turned out for the ceremony at Teague Park’s Veterans Memorial Plaza. Abbott’s address noted that our military has safeguarded the nation’s freedoms for centuries, and “we honor the heroes who gave their all to fight for those values — those who went into harm’s way to protect the American way.” The event also included a nondenominational sunrise service and a flag retirement ceremony under the direction of Boy Scout Troop 201, of which Abbott was a member during his youth. Kudos to organizer John Coppedge and other volunteers for making this Memorial Day celebration a reality, and we hope it was the start of an annual tradition.
DUSTER: For the destruction — again — of Beckville’s community playground. A fire destroyed it the first time in November 2020 before volunteers rebuilt it in June 2021. Almost exactly a year later, it burned again. Officials haven’t discussed a possible cause. It has to be deflating and heartbreaking for the community members who labored on the project this past year, but we hope they find the resolve to rebuild again.
GUSHER: For a new Longview nonprofit organization that aims to provide counseling services to veterans and their families as well as first responders. Operation True North, founded by licensed professional counselors Joanna Goodwin and Grace Henderson, recently opened on East Whaley Street. The organization fills in a gap for mental health services that they say is missing. “I have veterans that come in and have felt so disconnected from family and friends for so long and are able to connect with people that they don’t know from Adam, but because of the shared background they’re able to connect and feel safe, like someone has their back,” Henderson told us. Operation True North accepts most major insurance plans and is working to add others. The organization also offers a sliding scale fee option. For information, visit otnus.com.
GUSHER: For the most recent donation of guitars to Longview ISD students. The Chinn Guitar Project has given away 2,000 guitars since it began in 2014, founder Ken Chinn told us. This year’s donation was to 14 fifth-graders at Johnston McQueen Elementary School. Chinn said the guitars can boost students’ cognitive abilities related to their learning and studying. Other than that, “It’s just fun,” he added. “Life is hard enough, so when you have music, it makes life better.”
GUSHER: For David Wright’s service on the Longview City Council. Wright recently exited the council after a seven-year tenure as District 5 representative. He chose not to seek reelection for a final term this year, and Michelle Gamboa won a three-person race for the seat. Wright told us the most rewarding part of his time on the council was working with his fellow representatives as well as city staff and residents. We wish Wright all the best as he begins his post-public service years.
GUSHER: For a helping hand given to a Longview veteran in need. Sam Pippins, who served in the Air Force, was gifted a motorized wheelchair by the American Legion Auxiliary. Pippins lost the use of his legs after a recent stroke. Debra Christian, District 3 president of the American Legion Auxiliary, told us the organization tries to present three or four wheelchairs a year to the many veterans who don’t have enough benefits to get one.