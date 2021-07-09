DUSTER: For the arrest of a Longview man on charges of human trafficking, prostitution and more. Dramain Green, 30, remained jailed Thursday in the Bossier Parish Maximum Security Facility on bonds totaling $40,000. Police said undercover agents arrested Green during an investigation in Bossier City that stemmed from an online ad for prostitution at a hotel, where police said Green admitted to “pimping out” a woman there. The woman said she was scared to leave Green because he had been violent toward her, and she said Green was about to take her to Texas to offer her as a prostitute. Cases such as this again show the unfortunate reality of human trafficking in the region.
GUSHER: For a $200,000 grant awarded to Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity from the Fund for Veterans Assistance-Homes for Texas Heroes program. The money will allow the nonprofit organization to repair the homes of military veterans in Gregg, Harrison and Upshur counties. Habitat officials say they expect to be able to repair as many as 16 homes with the money. CEO of Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity LaJuan Gordon said in a statement about the grant that it is the organization’s “honor” to help veterans who “pledged their very lives to protect our nation and its sovereignty.” We urge vets who need critical repairs on their homes to apply for help through the Habitat program. For an application and eligibility information, visit www.netxhabitat.org or call (903) 236-0900, ext. 204.
GUSHER: For the fifth anniversary of the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center. The facility held an event Saturday to mark its birthday. Since it opened in 2016, center officials said more than 14,000 animals have been saved — that includes more than 7,800 adoptions. Animal Services Manager Chris Kemper told us the center is “incredibly proud” of the euthanasia rate of less than 1% in the past several years for healthy, adoptable animals. We congratulate the facility on five years of successfully caring for animals in our community in need of a home. For information about the shelter, go to longviewtexas.gov/3885/Animal-Care-and-Adoption-Center or call (930) 297-7387.
GUSHER: For the birth of an initiative that aims to secure the future of the Texas Shakespeare Festival at Kilgore College. The new Raymond Caldwell Endowment Fund, named after the festival’s founder, was announced this week. Endowment Chair Christina Anderson said the endowment not only honors Caldwell’s “legacy and his great work, but it is also designed to help ensure the sustainability and the growth into the future of the very thing that he founded, which is the Texas Shakespeare Festival.” Artistic Director Meaghan Simpson said the fund will provide stability for the future and “my favorite part, some growth.” The festival has provided professional, first-rate theater in East Texas for decades, and we applaud the steps taken by its leaders to make sure the curtain continues to rise in the Van Cliburn Auditorium for years to come. This year’s festival is underway and continues through the month. For information or to buy tickets, visit texasshakespeare.com or call (903) 983-8601.