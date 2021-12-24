GUSHER: For a collaboration between UT Health Science Center in Tyler and the Northeast Texas Public Health District that aims to detect COVID-19 in wastewater to monitor its spread. The ultimate goal of the project is to develop an early warning system for outbreaks of the virus. So far, the testing is only in the Tyler area, but participants hope to expand to all seven counties under the NET Health jurisdiction, which includes Gregg County. Dr. Michelle Crum, assistant professor at UT Tyler Health Science Center’s school of Community and Rural Health and the lead investigator for the COVID-19 wastewater surveillance group, told us another goal is to be able to have an online dashboard, similar to NET Health’s COVID-19 updates, with a map to detect where the virus is being found in the community. Projects such as this can hopefully help communities take steps to avoid virus surges that tax medical facilities and health care workers.
GUSHER: For a sneak peek at an in-the-works Longview bond project. A part of Mobberly Avenue will be temporarily reconfigured Jan. 14 to 31 to demonstrate what the road will look like after the project is complete. The Mobberly Complete Street Project, part of the 2018 bond package approved by voters, will consist of reducing the number of travel lanes from five to three to add buffered bike lanes and improve existing sidewalks. City officials say the work will make Mobberly safer for pedestrians, cyclists and motorists. A community event is scheduled 3 p.m. Jan. 15 at the South Ward Community Park, 1011 S. Mobberly Ave., for community members who walk, bike or drive on the road to demonstrate the safety improvements provided by the project.
GUSHER: For the preservation of a downtown building that’s part of Longview’s history. Local plumber Helaman Bowers and builder Roger Caviness bought the building, at 506 W. Methvin St., a couple years ago, renovated it and recently moved their offices into the space. The building is the former home of Camp Normal Industrial Hospital, which opened in 1939 to serve mostly Black patients. The hospital was what was left of an initial effort to create the Camp Normal Industrial Institute, which was planned as a boarding and training school for Black students on Texas 42 near White Oak, according to News-Journal reports. Those plans never became reality, but one of that organization’s board members led efforts to open the hospital. Private efforts such as this not only help bring more life and activity to downtown, but ensure our city’s history is saved from the wrecking ball.
GUSHER: For another successful football season for the Gilmer Buckeyes, whose bid for a fourth state championship came up short this past week. Gilmer ended its season at 14-2 after a loss to China Spring in the Class 4A Division II State Championship Game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. It was Gilmer’s eighth championship game and its second in a row. Congratulations to the Buckeye players and coaches for making Gilmer and East Texas proud.
GUSHER: For a ceremony Saturday at a Longview cemetery that was among hundreds across the nation aimed at honoring our veterans. Attendees braved a steady rain Saturday at Rosewood Park Cemetery to take part in National Wreaths Across America Day, which is a coordinated event where wreaths are laid at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia and thousands of other cemeteries across the country to honor veterans. At Rosewood, volunteers placed wreaths at the gravesites of 380 veterans.