GUSHER: For the annual Longview Ambucs Christmas Parade, which ushered in the holiday spirit this past week through downtown. This year’s event was even bigger than in years past, with more than 120 festive floats taking part. Downtown holiday events continue this week with ArtWalk, set 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday. The event also will include a special balloon glow on Methvin Street (weather permitting.) For information on city of Longview Christmas events, go to tinyurl.com/2022longviewchristmas .
GUSHER: For a Longview Police Department traffic initiative that has improved road safety in its first months of operation. After a number of deadly motorcycle crashes in the city, Police Chief Anthony Boone announced at a City Council meeting in May that the department would launch Operation: Pump the Brakes. The campaign focuses police enforcement on speeding, racing and red light violations. Data from Longview police show red light citations were up significantly and speeding citations were down from May through September compared with that same five-month period in 2021. And vehicle crashes are down 11% in that five-month period compared with the same time frame this past year. Longview police spokesman Brandon Thornton said while this percentage may seem low, it’s still notable. ”Eleven percent doesn’t really sound like much, but when your crashes are going down, that’s always a positive thing,” he said.
GUSHER: For the 175th anniversary of what is believed to be the oldest continuously operating general store in Texas. T.C. Lindsey & Co. General Store in Jonesville in Harrison County is having a series of events to celebrate its birthday. The store began in 1847 as Jones Trading Post at a location north of its current building, and that structure was built in 1922. Customers entering the store are transported back in time as antiques line the walls — along with animal skins and a working pay phone. “We’re an old-timey mercantile store, and as far as we know, we’re the oldest in continuous operation in the state of Texas,” said Marty Vaughan, the store’s co-owner. “So we’re survivors, and we’ve been doing our best to serve the Ark-La-Tex area through thick and thin all these years.” T.C. Lindsey & Co. General Store, at 2293 FM 134 in Jonesville, is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
GUSHER: For grants that will allow Longview ISD students to take educational field trips. This past week, members of the Longview ISD Foundation surprised staff members at five campuses with presentations of a John W. Harrison Jr. Academic Field Trip Grant. The grant program started in 2018 as a way to honor former LISD Trustee John Harrison Jr. after he passed away and has awarded more than $60,000. Grants announced this past week will allow LISD students to take trips to the Perot Museum of Nature and Science in Dallas, Caldwell Zoo in Tyler and more.
GUSHER: For a project that would turn the Longview Dream Center into a distribution hub for the East Texas Food Bank. The Tyler-based food bank is awarding a grant of more than $260,000 to the nonprofit organization to help prepare it to become a hub. The grant is for a new walk-in cooler, dry storage expansion, a new forklift and new van, according to the food bank. The Longview Dream Center already offers a community food pantry at its building on Gilmer Road.