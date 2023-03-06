GUSHER: For a new exhibit now on display at the Longview Museum of Fine Arts. “Stories from the Vault,” which is open through the end of the year, includes works by numerous well-known artists, including Roy Lichtenstein, Andy Warhol and Robert Rauschenberg, as well as famed Texas-based artists. Also in the exhibit are 13 prints on display locally for the first time. Museum Executive Director Tiffany Jehorek said those 13 prints were acquired by the museum in 2008. Velox Ward Jr., son of artist Velox Ward, left his estate to the museum when he died that year, and the prints were part of that estate. The prints were commissioned as part of a celebration of the nation’s bicentennial in 1976, and the 13 artists who contributed work to the collection — including Velox Ward — were meant to represent the 13 original colonies. This new exhibit is even more reason to visit our city’s fantastic art museum on East Tyler Street. For information about hours and admission, go to lmfa.org .
GUSHER: For the recent return of Big Techs tours in Longview after a three-year absence. The free event, which is a collaboration between the city of Longview and Longview Economic Development Corp. as part of Industry Appreciation Month, offered public tours at a diverse collection of companies. Those included AAON; Eastman Chemical Co.; Gap Customer Experience Center; Holt CAT; Komatsu; STEMCO; and more. The tours showed community members how manufacturing facilities and more operate. In addition, the free Little Big Techs event returned to downtown Longview with activities at the Gregg County Historical Museum and Longview World of Wonders. Little Big Techs was aimed at younger children and offered hands-on STEAM-related activities and displays.
GUSHER: For the Zonta Club of Longview’s annual Prom Boutique, which gave young women from across East Texas the opportunity to pick out a free dress as well as shoes and accessories. Throughout the year, the club collects new and gently used dresses in different styles, lengths and colors, with sizes ranging from 0 to 28. Prom Boutique Chairwoman Amy Hooten told us the event at the Longview Exhibit Center had about 3,000 dresses for girls to pick from. The Prom Boutique is a needed community service offered by the Zonta Club of Longview.
GUSHER: For the latest effort by Arts!Longview to enhance the city’s Cultural District. The nonprofit organization is seeking design proposals from area artists for the first art bench to be installed in the district. Arts!Longview received a grant in the fall from the Texas Commission on the Arts to fund the project, and design proposals are being accepted through March 15. “This is the next step for Arts!Longview to make artistic enhancements in the community,” Executive Director Christina Cavazos said. “The art benches themselves will be a form of truly unique, one-of-a-kind public art in our Cultural District.” Arts!Longview previously has led the effort to install murals as well as utility box wrappers in the Cultural District, and we welcome this new project.