GUSHER: For the numerous free Thanksgiving meals served to Longview community members during this past week’s holiday. Clients at the Hiway 80 Rescue Mission sat down to two meals Wednesday, one at its Men’s Development Center and the other at the Women and Family Development Center. And community members found fellowship and good food on Thanksgiving Day during a meal served at the Green Street Recreation Center. Not everyone has family or friends to gather with on holidays, and these types of events are an important community service.
GUSHER: Speaking of community service, a gusher for the hundreds of food boxes distributed at this past week’s annual Longview Thanksgiving Food Drive. Every year, the food drive benefits from the generosity of the Longview community, whether through donations of canned items and other dry goods or monetary donations. Charlotte Davis, chair of the food drive, told us that enough donations and money were received from local organizations, banks, businesses and residents that the need to purchase additional items with out-of-pocket funds was low. “We can say that this community comes together for this event,” she said. “We can’t ask for more, but we always get more.”
GUSHER: For the return of the community Christmas tree at Heritage Plaza in downtown Longview. As in past years, the tree will remain standing through the holidays for the public to enjoy, and we encourage community members to take a stroll on a brisk evening to enjoy all of the downtown Christmas decorations.
GUSHER: For a North East Texas Regional Mobility Authority grant that will fund a project to expand an intersection and road near Hallsville West Elementary School. The project, which has a cost of $209,000, will widen and improve Page Road in Longview, starting at the East Loop 281 intersection and continuing east for 1.6 miles to the intersection with CR 3531. Development along the East Loop 281 corridor has increased significantly in the past several years, and that has brought traffic congestion and safety concerns, especially for the residents who live in that area.
GUSHER: For a half-million dollar federal grant that will boost safety at White Oak ISD campuses. White Oak is one of three East Texas school districts awarded the grant through U.S. Sen. John Cornyn’s Mental Health & School Safety bill that was signed into law after the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. Superintendent Brian Gray said the district will use the $500,000 to upgrade its video surveillance system to a district-wide IP-based system with new cameras. This isn’t the first action the district has taken to upgrade security. In July, it announced plans to hire its first student resource officer. At the start of the school year and in partnership with the city of White Oak and the White Oak Police Department, Robby Benson was hired to fill the position, Gray said.